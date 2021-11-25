Exira-EHK holds organizational school board meeting

(Elk Horn) Exira-EHK’s School Board has sworn in new members and set their officers for the year.

Superintendent Trevor Miller welcomed re-elected board members Kevin Petersen and Tamie Fahn, along with write in candidate Craig Parmly. Petersen will serve as Board President and Fahn as Vice President.

The board accepted the resignation of Middle School Special Education Teacher Nicole Goff. Goff’s husband has accepted a promotion in Bismark, ND. “She’s finishing up the semester. Usually we like for them to finish up their contract, but you can’t really commute from Bismark to Elk Horn so we are looking for a long term sub for the second semester and looking for a teacher for next year.”

In other activity, the board approved SBRC Application Allowable Growth Request for Open Enrollment Out not in Fall 2020 in the Amount of $6,343. “We were up four students this year so we’ll get that and then our open enrollment that wasn’t counted last year because they came late. Those were our two SBRC’s. We always take the authority any time we can get it so the board approved both of those.”

The board’s meeting date and time will remain at 6:00 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.