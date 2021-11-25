ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Horn, IA

Exira-EHK holds organizational school board meeting

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08htUi_0d6ZP2e600

(Elk Horn) Exira-EHK’s School Board has sworn in new members and set their officers for the year.

Superintendent Trevor Miller welcomed re-elected board members Kevin Petersen and Tamie Fahn, along with write in candidate Craig Parmly. Petersen will serve as Board President and Fahn as Vice President.

The board accepted the resignation of Middle School Special Education Teacher Nicole Goff. Goff’s husband has accepted a promotion in Bismark, ND. “She’s finishing up the semester. Usually we like for them to finish up their contract, but you can’t really commute from Bismark to Elk Horn so we are looking for a long term sub for the second semester and looking for a teacher for next year.”

In other activity, the board approved SBRC Application Allowable Growth Request for Open Enrollment Out not in Fall 2020 in the Amount of $6,343. “We were up four students this year so we’ll get that and then our open enrollment that wasn’t counted last year because they came late. Those were our two SBRC’s. We always take the authority any time we can get it so the board approved both of those.”

The board’s meeting date and time will remain at 6:00 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Supervisors hear funding request from Elderbridge

(Audubon) Stacia Timmer from Elderbridge Agency on Aging met with members of the Audubon County Board of Supervisors this week. Elderbridge serves 29 counties with physical locations in Mason City, Fort Dodge, Spencer, and Carroll. Timmer provided a summary of benefits in Audubon County. “The largest number of service units in a lot of counties are the meals. We do have a congregate meals site here in Audubon and last year we served 13,198 meals. We help fund the program, food, the supplies, and things like that.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Board of Supervisors set public hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Emergency Communications Equipment Loan Agreement

(Harlan) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution to fix a date for a public hearing on a proposal to enter into a General Obligation Emergency Communications Equipment Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $1,880,000. According to the...
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors approve new IT/GIS Director and an appointment to the Conservation Board

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning approved a resolution declaring an official intent under Treasury Regulation to issue debt to reimburse the County for certain original expenditures paid in connection with specified projects. Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier said this is for the ISICS Tower Project. During the...
CASS COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Elk Horn, IA
Western Iowa Today

Housing Trust Fund Program Awards

(Des Moines) Four local housing trust funds received awards from the Iowa Finance Authority. The grant funds will be used for initiatives such as preserving aging housing stock, subsidizing local rental and down payment assistance programs, providing low-interest loans or grants to assist Iowans with home rehabilitation, financing construction of new single-family housing for low-income Iowans, and supporting housing for persons with disabilities and homeless assistance programs.
ADVOCACY
Western Iowa Today

Residents Push Back Against Plans for Linn County Solar Project

(Cedar Rapids, IA) People living nearby say plans for a Linn County solar project threaten the important agriculture economy. The 750-acre solar farm would be built near Coggon. Witnesses at a Monday public hearing today members of the Linn County Planning and Zoning Commission reasons they oppose the idea. County Commission Griffin Kuntz says the number of acres that would be taken out of production is actually very small. A majority of the commission voted against recommending the project. The Board of Supervisors will make the final decision.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

State Audit Finds Promise City Clerk Paid Bills With Town’s Money

(Promise City, IA) — An investigation by the State Auditor’s Office finds the former city clerk in Promise City used the small town’s money to pay almost 10-thousand dollars of her own utility bills and to make 17-thousand dollars in improper purchases at Walmart. The special investigation covered years that Debra Eccleston was the city clerk in the town of 88 residents. The report identifies more than 59-thousand dollars in improper and unsupported spending. Auditors concluded Eccleston’s approved salary during the period was about 13-thousand dollars, but cancelled checks indicate she was paid about twice that. Investigators say Eccelston used city money to buy books and food at Walmart. Promise City doesn’t have a library, but the report notes Eccelston ran a coffee shop and bookstore in Centerville. Auditors reviewed Alliant Energy records and determined Eccelston used Promise City money to pay utility bills for her Centerville business and her own residence.
PROMISE CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Miller
Western Iowa Today

2 Iowa Congressional Districts Have More Independents Than Major Party Voters

(Des Moines, IA) — Updated voter registration data shows in two of Iowa’s new congressional districts, independent voters outnumber those who register as Democrats or Republicans. The new 1st District in southeast and central Iowa has more than 200-thousand independents, 195-thousand Democrats and 172-thousand Republicans. GOP Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks plans to run for re-election there. Fellow Republican Representative Ashley Hinson is seeking re-election in the new 2nd District. It has 197-thousand independent voters as of December 1st. The tally of Democrats is about ten-thousand voters behind that and Republicans account for a little under a third of all voters in the northeast Iowa district. National studies show up to three-quarters of voters who register as independents rarely split their ballots and routinely vote for candidates of one of the country’s two major political parties.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy