COVID Hospitalizations Increase For 3rd Straight Week in Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — The number of COVID-19 patients in Iowa hospitals is on the rise for the third straight week. The Iowa Department of Public Health provides an update on the COVID patient count every Wednesday. This week’s report shows 623 COVID-19 patients are in an Iowa hospital and 23 percent of them are in intensive care. More than ten-thousand new cases have been confirmed in the past week. The state website shows 63 percent of Iowans above the age of 11 have been vaccinated.
