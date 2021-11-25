ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

COVID Hospitalizations Increase For 3rd Straight Week in Iowa

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCT1M_0d6ZP1lN00

(Des Moines, IA) — The number of COVID-19 patients in Iowa hospitals is on the rise for the third straight week. The Iowa Department of Public Health provides an update on the COVID patient count every Wednesday. This week’s report shows 623 COVID-19 patients are in an Iowa hospital and 23 percent of them are in intensive care. More than ten-thousand new cases have been confirmed in the past week. The state website shows 63 percent of Iowans above the age of 11 have been vaccinated.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

(Des Moines) Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 1, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight)...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa, Nebraska get millions in EPA water improvement funds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is getting $110.7 million and Nebraska $63.4 million from the federal government to upgrade water systems and improve water quality. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the new funding Thursday as part of $7.4 billion in new funding sent throughout the country. The allocation for next year is the first of five years of payments totaling nearly $44 billion. The EPA funding comes through a $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by Congress and signed into law last month by President Joe Biden.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Cities Consider the Creation Of A Central Iowa Water Works – To Save Money

(Des Moines, IA) Leaders in three central Iowa cities are considering the idea of creating a regional water utility. Supporters of the idea say sharing the cost of water service could end up saving the customers up to 30-percent on their water bills. Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines will take the next step in discussions next week. Each city would have to vote to join what would be called the Central Iowa Water Works.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Record-Setting Temperatures Forecast Across Iowa Today

(Atlantic) Record high temperatures are forecast today across the state of Iowa. The forecast high for today in Atlantic is 69-degrees. Kenny Podrazik with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says today’s high temperature could shatter the record for Atlantic. Podrazik says Lamoni, Des Moines, and Ottumwa could also...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Des Moines, IA
Coronavirus
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
Western Iowa Today

Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate

(Des Moines, IA) — A federal judge in Missouri has temporarily blocked a federal vaccine mandate for health care workers in Iowa and nine other states that was to go into place on January fourth. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined a lawsuit challenging the requirement earlier this month. The new court order prohibits the implementation of the health care worker vaccine mandate in Iowa and the other states that signed onto the lawsuit.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Iowa Congressional Districts Have More Independents Than Major Party Voters

(Des Moines, IA) — Updated voter registration data shows in two of Iowa’s new congressional districts, independent voters outnumber those who register as Democrats or Republicans. The new 1st District in southeast and central Iowa has more than 200-thousand independents, 195-thousand Democrats and 172-thousand Republicans. GOP Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks plans to run for re-election there. Fellow Republican Representative Ashley Hinson is seeking re-election in the new 2nd District. It has 197-thousand independent voters as of December 1st. The tally of Democrats is about ten-thousand voters behind that and Republicans account for a little under a third of all voters in the northeast Iowa district. National studies show up to three-quarters of voters who register as independents rarely split their ballots and routinely vote for candidates of one of the country’s two major political parties.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 National Finalists for $1 Million New Year’s Powerball Drawing From Iowa

(Clive, IA) — Two of the five national finalists for a one-million-dollar New Year’s Powerball prize drawing are from Iowa. Lottery spokesperson May Neubauer says it’s the third year for the ‘Powerball First Millionaire of the Year’ promotion. She notes Iowa has never had a finalist and no state has ever had more than one. One finalist is Rob Long of Waterloo who buys tickets for a pool of his co-workers, friends, and family who call the group Lotto 22. Shari Beenken from the small Kossuth County town of Titonka is the other finalist. Beenken and Long had to keep the news from others until today (Wednesday). They each have already won ten-thousand dollars in cash and a ten-thousand-dollar home entertainment package. Players had to enter non-winning tickets to get a chance at the New Year’s drawing.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

November economy index falls, but confidence ticks up

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows the region’s economy remains healthy, and overall confidence in the economy over the next six months has improved. But about half of supply managers surveyed expect supply chain disruptions to get worse for the first six months of 2022. Firms reported that transportation issues such as trucking, air and rail delays were the greatest factors accounting for supply chain disruptions. The overall index for November of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions released Wednesday fell to 60.2 from October’s 65.2. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth. The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Intensive Care#Covid#Iowans
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Law Enforcement Brings Hotel Employees On Board For Fight Against Trafficking

(Des Moines, IA) — Another set of frontline observers is being brought on board to help identify human trafficking operations. All Iowa hotel employees are being required to complete prevention training – or the hotel where they work won’t be allowed to accept public funds. The training requirement comes from a state law passed last year. It affects 15-hundred lodging facilities, including campsites and AirB-N-Bs. The training course is free and available online. Patrick Waymire is the assistant director of the Division of Intelligence at the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Waymire says hotels can become hotspots for human trafficking because the criminals move so much.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 692 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, November 24 through Wednesday, December 1. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 361 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 16 in Crawford...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senate Democrat Wants Tax Relief For Families, Child Care

(Des Moines, IA) — A key Senate Democrat says the one-billion dollars in the state’s Taxpayer Relief Fund should be used to reduce taxes for working Iowans and invest in schools, hospitals and child care. Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City says “Iowa GOP tax policies have hollowed out Iowa’s small communities and rural landscapes.” Bolkcom says the latest estimate indicates more than nine-billion dollars in federal pandemic relief funds have been sent to Iowa and the state wouldn’t have this surplus without that. Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley says that billion dollars should be returned to Iowa taxpayers. Bolkcom says he and other Democrats favor increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit for low- and moderate-income Iowans who work and have little to no income from savings or investments.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Above Average Temperatures in Iowa Could Continue in December

(Des Moines, IA) — December is off to an unseasonably warm start. State climatologist Justin Glisan says November wrapped up slightly warmer than normal, too, as well as drier. He says the average temperature was about 39 degrees which is more than two degrees above average and precipitation was slightly under an inch below average. The forecast models for the month of December are showing a trend toward more spring-like temperatures versus fall or winter. The National Weather Service won’t be making its forecast for the likelihood of a White Christmas until around the 15th of December.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Arrested for Storming US Capitol Pleads Not Guilty To Charges

(Washington, DC) An Iowa man arrested for storming the capital in Washington on January 6th is pleading not guilty to a revised set of charges. The original indictment against Doug Jensen of Des Moines suggested that Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris was at the Capitol at the time of the attack, but she had already left. Prosecutors in Jensen’s case and others are asking to correct the record. Jensen continues to face seven charges including disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building with a weapon.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Supervisors hear funding request from Elderbridge

(Audubon) Stacia Timmer from Elderbridge Agency on Aging met with members of the Audubon County Board of Supervisors this week. Elderbridge serves 29 counties with physical locations in Mason City, Fort Dodge, Spencer, and Carroll. Timmer provided a summary of benefits in Audubon County. “The largest number of service units in a lot of counties are the meals. We do have a congregate meals site here in Audubon and last year we served 13,198 meals. We help fund the program, food, the supplies, and things like that.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Story County Man Draws 22-Year Sentence For Dealing Meth From Mexico

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A central Iowa man will spend more than 22 years in federal prison for his role in dealing large amounts of methamphetamine from Mexico. Sixty-two-year-old Bobbey Robey of Roland admitted that he and others transported kilograms of meth into Iowa. Investigators used a wiretap to intercept thousands of calls and messages between Robey and the head of a meth trafficking organization in Mexico. A vehicle that had traveled from Texas was stopped near Des Moines in July of 2020 and officers located nearly five-thousand grams of pure meth that was intended for Robey. He was sentenced to 270 months on Monday after pleading guilty in May.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Portion of Filming Of Movie “Silent Night In Algoma” Completed

(Algona, IA) The Iowa portion of filming for a movie about a World War Two camp near Algona for German prisoners has concluded. They were shooting at several locations in Kossuth County for the film “Silent Night in Algona” during the first three weeks of November. The movie tells the story of six German P-O-Ws at Camp Algona who created a nativity scene while being held there. Actor Bejo Dohmen a native of Cologne, Germany who plays one of the P-O-W’s and says it is an important story to tell. Dohmen says not all German soldiers back then were Nazis — many were young guys who were forced into war and they’re just normal people like everyone else. “Silent Night in Algona” is scheduled for release in November of next year.
ALGONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Insurance Agent Charged With Fraud

(West Des Moines, IA) — A former West Des Moines insurance agent has been charged with a felony for allegedly filing a false insurance claim for coverage of fire damage. The Iowa Insurance Division says 48-year-old Tanya Schettler listed the wrong date of the fire on an insurance claim, knowing the fire occurred during a period when no insurance coverage was in effect. A state investigation of Schettler began in August of 2020 — and she was charged last Wednesday with one count of insurance fraud.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowans On Both Sides Of Abortion Issue Watch US Supreme Court This Week

(Washington, DC) — Iowans on both sides of the abortion issue will be watching the US Supreme Court this week. The justices are scheduled to hear arguments in a Mississippi abortion case Wednesday. They are being asked to rule on a state law there that would bar most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Activists on both sides are predicting the court’s conservative majority could hand down a ruling that would overturn Roe-v-Wade.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy