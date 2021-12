All the best, and worst, memories I have are tinged with red. Literally. As someone with very fair skin, flushing is something I have had to contend with my entire life. My turn to talk in a meeting? Cue rosy cheeks. And if I have to present to an audience (a common occurrence in my line of work), then game over – I am a violent shade of rouge from hairline to décolleté. I’ve tried everything, from high-coverage foundations to massaging my face with ice globes in an attempt to take some heat out of my skin. I’ve even taken antihistamines because a friend told me they helped. The redness appeared regardless.

