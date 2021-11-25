ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Global stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets mostly rose Thursday...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

US Stocks Extended Selloff on Faster Fed Tapering, Dollar Mixed

While the US stock extended the near term steep pull back overnight, Asian markets are relatively steady and are just mixed. Major currency pairs and crosses are also stuck in tight range for consolidation. As for the week, Swiss Franc and Yen are the stronger ones on risk off sentiment, on both Omicron and talk of Fed’s quicker tapering. Sterling is currently the worst performing, followed by Aussie. Dollar is mixed as it’s partly weighed down by weakness in treasury yields.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Asian Stocks Mixed Over Omicron Worries, Fed’s Hawkish Stance

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed on Thursday morning, with U.S. equivalents reversing a recent rally. Concerns about the risks posed by the new omicron COVID-19 variant continue to mount, and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his stance of wrapping up asset tapering earlier than planned. Japan’s...
STOCKS
Frankfort Times

Stocks rise on Wall Street, but Apple loss weighs on tech

Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors continue to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus variant as well as measures that the U.S. and other governments are taking to restrain it. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% as of 2:16 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Global Stocks#Shanghai#Interest Rates#Ap
Frankfort Times

Broad rally lifts US stocks after run of volatile trading

A broad rally on Wall Street pushed stocks higher Thursday, giving the S&P 500 its best day in seven weeks as the market recouped some of its losses after several days of volatile trading. The benchmark index rose 1.4%, its biggest gain since mid-October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes led by Dow close higher, snapping two straight days of losses

Major U.S. stock indexes ended higher Thursday, snapping two straight days of losses as investors bought the dip that had been sparked by worries over the omicron variant of the coronavirus and concern the Federal Reserve may become more hawkish than anticipated to combat high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a sharp rebound of about 1.8% to close at around 34,640, the S&P 500 climbed about 1.4% to finish at around 4,577 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.8% to end at around 15,381 according to preliminary data from FactSet. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday his administration's plan for battling COVID-19 this winter, including an expansion for at-home testing in the U.S. All eleven sectors of the S&P 500 index finished higher Thursday, led by industrials, energy and financials, preliminary FactSet data show.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar edges higher before U.S. jobs report as Omicron fears ease

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The dollar ticked higher on Friday amid a broadly calmer tone in markets as fears over Omicron's impact eased, but currency moves were muted ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report that could clear the path to earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Scientists in South...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Emerging market FX gains seen modest amid tighter Fed and China, Omicron risks

JOHANNESBURG/BENGALURU/BUENOS AIRES, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies will struggle to make modest gains next year as the U.S. Federal Reserve turns more hawkish, squeezing interest rate differentials, amid likely unimpressive growth from world No. 2 economy China, a Reuters poll found. Beaten-down currencies like the South African rand,...
CURRENCIES
Fortune

11 steady-rising stocks to own for 2022

This story is part of Fortune‘s 2022 Investor’s Guide. For all the ongoing tumult of the pandemic and its aftermath, the stock market once again had a banner year in 2021. By August, the S&P 500 had doubled from its pandemic low in March 2020; since then, it has continued a protracted climb to record high after record high.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Fed Chairman’s Inflation Warning Puts Pressure on Bitcoin and Stocks

As fears of rising inflation get real, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell admits that it is no more transitory. While the Dollar Index (DXY) surged, everything including Gold, stocks, Bitcoin, and commodities corrected. On Tuesday, November 30, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently warned about inflation fears getting real, which had an...
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Powell says Fed policy will adapt amid risk of persistent inflation

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reinforced his message that the U.S. central bank would keep inflation in check and said for the second time in two days that officials should consider speeding up how quickly they withdraw policy support. “We’ve seen inflation be more persistent. We’ve seen the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher, buoyed by omicron-fueled uncertainty

Gold futures ended higher on Wednesday, recouping most of the 0.5% loss suffered in the previous session. Gold is really struggling for direction "having repeatedly failed to generate any momentum above $1,800," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update. "The dollar easing in recent days and the huge amount of uncertainty in the markets should be giving it a lift, but then we have seen near-term [Treasury] yields rising as the Fed has accepted more action may be necessary." In testimony to the House Financial Services panel Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to slow and end its asset purchases shouldn't disrupt financial markets. February gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,784.30 an ounce.
MARKETS
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy