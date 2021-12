Some things have proven to be timeless. When all the world was foretelling its doom at the hands of first CDs and then MP3s, vinyl held on thanks to devoted fans. Still today, vinyl records remain popular, with audio aficionados searching for not only the discs, but also for turntables that can produce the sound they’re looking for. Guitar and audio giant Fender has teamed with MoFi to create a limited edition turntable to satisfy that need. What’s more, this isn’t just a piece of audio equipment—it’s a work of art.

