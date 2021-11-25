Neighborhood program helps three Atlantic homeowners

(Atlantic) TS Bank partnered with SHIFT ATL of Atlantic to launch a new neighborhood program called AMP (for neighborhoods) which focused on assisting local homeowners with repair and curb-appeal-type projects.

TS Bank was the lead sponsor donating $2,500 to SHIFT ATL for the AMP program. In addition to SHIFT ATL, other contributing sponsors included Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation, Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, Meyer and Gross Real Estate and Cass Health bringing the grand total to $5,000 awarded.

Individuals were encouraged to nominate themselves or a neighbor with outdoor housing needs. SHIFT ATL Board Member Mallory Robinson….

The AMP program assistance was greatly appreciated by three local homeowners who have experienced various hardships the last several years. Being wheelchair bound Margo Wolfe was in need of several items for her home that would make it more accessible including new electric opening front doors, as well as improved curb appeal.

Over 20 volunteers assisted with the painting of Margo’s home including SHIFT ATL, TS Bank, CADCO, Atlantic Community Schools students and First Church of Christ volunteers. The curb appeal transformation is stunning and has been a comfort to the owner having this large project completed.

With this past spring’s storm damage, several in the community needed a boost, including Jack Wagner. His greatest need was the removal of patio doors and reestablished structural needs due to the doors being removed. Contractor Matt Benning, owner of Benning Carpentry, will have the project completed in the coming months. This benefit will add to the overall property value as well as providing additional insulation and warmth for Jack.

The last homeowner, Sandy Crecelius, was proud to make recent financial decisions on her home that would be a welcoming gathering place for her grandchildren. The landscaping project included the help of SHIFT ATL volunteers and Green Acres Lawn and Landscaping. It now has new plants, mulch, landscaping bricks and an extended wood deck. Additionally, the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department built a “little library” for Sandy to have in her yard to provide books, nonperishable food items, or other necessities to those in need.

Mallory Robinson said this is something SHIFT ATL hopes to be an annual project.

To help volunteer with future house projects contact shiftatlantic@gmail.com.