ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Neighborhood program helps three Atlantic homeowners

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago

(Atlantic) TS Bank partnered with SHIFT ATL of Atlantic to launch a new neighborhood program called AMP (for neighborhoods) which focused on assisting local homeowners with repair and curb-appeal-type projects.

TS Bank was the lead sponsor donating $2,500 to SHIFT ATL for the AMP program. In addition to SHIFT ATL, other contributing sponsors included Cass/Atlantic Development Corporation, Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce, Meyer and Gross Real Estate and Cass Health bringing the grand total to $5,000 awarded.

Individuals were encouraged to nominate themselves or a neighbor with outdoor housing needs. SHIFT ATL Board Member Mallory Robinson….

The AMP program assistance was greatly appreciated by three local homeowners who have experienced various hardships the last several years. Being wheelchair bound Margo Wolfe was in need of several items for her home that would make it more accessible including new electric opening front doors, as well as improved curb appeal.

Over 20 volunteers assisted with the painting of Margo’s home including SHIFT ATL, TS Bank, CADCO, Atlantic Community Schools students and First Church of Christ volunteers. The curb appeal transformation is stunning and has been a comfort to the owner having this large project completed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QhnF_0d6ZElPR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G6lbU_0d6ZElPR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R65vz_0d6ZElPR00

With this past spring’s storm damage, several in the community needed a boost, including Jack Wagner. His greatest need was the removal of patio doors and reestablished structural needs due to the doors being removed. Contractor Matt Benning, owner of Benning Carpentry, will have the project completed in the coming months. This benefit will add to the overall property value as well as providing additional insulation and warmth for Jack.

The last homeowner, Sandy Crecelius, was proud to make recent financial decisions on her home that would be a welcoming gathering place for her grandchildren. The landscaping project included the help of SHIFT ATL volunteers and Green Acres Lawn and Landscaping. It now has new plants, mulch, landscaping bricks and an extended wood deck. Additionally, the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department built a “little library” for Sandy to have in her yard to provide books, nonperishable food items, or other necessities to those in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3202sz_0d6ZElPR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lvhi_0d6ZElPR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyUH9_0d6ZElPR00

Mallory Robinson said this is something SHIFT ATL hopes to be an annual project.

To help volunteer with future house projects contact shiftatlantic@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Supervisors hear funding request from Elderbridge

(Audubon) Stacia Timmer from Elderbridge Agency on Aging met with members of the Audubon County Board of Supervisors this week. Elderbridge serves 29 counties with physical locations in Mason City, Fort Dodge, Spencer, and Carroll. Timmer provided a summary of benefits in Audubon County. “The largest number of service units in a lot of counties are the meals. We do have a congregate meals site here in Audubon and last year we served 13,198 meals. We help fund the program, food, the supplies, and things like that.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cities Consider the Creation Of A Central Iowa Water Works – To Save Money

(Des Moines, IA) Leaders in three central Iowa cities are considering the idea of creating a regional water utility. Supporters of the idea say sharing the cost of water service could end up saving the customers up to 30-percent on their water bills. Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines will take the next step in discussions next week. Each city would have to vote to join what would be called the Central Iowa Water Works.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Atlantic, IA
Society
Western Iowa Today

State Audit Finds Promise City Clerk Paid Bills With Town’s Money

(Promise City, IA) — An investigation by the State Auditor’s Office finds the former city clerk in Promise City used the small town’s money to pay almost 10-thousand dollars of her own utility bills and to make 17-thousand dollars in improper purchases at Walmart. The special investigation covered years that Debra Eccleston was the city clerk in the town of 88 residents. The report identifies more than 59-thousand dollars in improper and unsupported spending. Auditors concluded Eccleston’s approved salary during the period was about 13-thousand dollars, but cancelled checks indicate she was paid about twice that. Investigators say Eccelston used city money to buy books and food at Walmart. Promise City doesn’t have a library, but the report notes Eccelston ran a coffee shop and bookstore in Centerville. Auditors reviewed Alliant Energy records and determined Eccelston used Promise City money to pay utility bills for her Centerville business and her own residence.
PROMISE CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Residents Push Back Against Plans for Linn County Solar Project

(Cedar Rapids, IA) People living nearby say plans for a Linn County solar project threaten the important agriculture economy. The 750-acre solar farm would be built near Coggon. Witnesses at a Monday public hearing today members of the Linn County Planning and Zoning Commission reasons they oppose the idea. County Commission Griffin Kuntz says the number of acres that would be taken out of production is actually very small. A majority of the commission voted against recommending the project. The Board of Supervisors will make the final decision.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Salvation Army Gets Creative To Get More Volunteers On Board

(Sioux City, IA) — The Salvation Army in Sioux City hopes a promotion with a local business will help them get more volunteers. Salvation Army Captain Karissa Zumwalt says volunteers ringing bells during the holidays will be part of the “Ringing for Bling” program. Anyone doing a two-hour ringing time slot gets you a chance to win one of 12 pieces of jewelry from Riddle’s Jewelry. She says they are pretty far behind in their fundraising goal right now. Zumwalt says they are also looking to hire people who may need to earn a little extra cash during the holidays — and she says you can go to their website to find out more.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 692 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, November 24 through Wednesday, December 1. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 361 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 16 in Crawford...
CASS COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Benning
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors approve new IT/GIS Director and an appointment to the Conservation Board

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning approved a resolution declaring an official intent under Treasury Regulation to issue debt to reimburse the County for certain original expenditures paid in connection with specified projects. Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier said this is for the ISICS Tower Project. During the...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Law Enforcement Brings Hotel Employees On Board For Fight Against Trafficking

(Des Moines, IA) — Another set of frontline observers is being brought on board to help identify human trafficking operations. All Iowa hotel employees are being required to complete prevention training – or the hotel where they work won’t be allowed to accept public funds. The training requirement comes from a state law passed last year. It affects 15-hundred lodging facilities, including campsites and AirB-N-Bs. The training course is free and available online. Patrick Waymire is the assistant director of the Division of Intelligence at the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Waymire says hotels can become hotspots for human trafficking because the criminals move so much.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy