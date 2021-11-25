ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles look to keep good thing going vs. Giants

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Philadelphia Eagles dropped a heartbreaking home game to the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 7, reaching the playoffs seemed bleak. Fast forward a few weeks and the Eagles are in the thick of the NFC playoff race following victories over the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints....

New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Incredible Video Of Eagles Fan Is Going Viral

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a certain reputation around the NFL. In the “City of Brotherly Love,” that love usually doesn’t extend to opposing teams or officials. In this case, one of the Philly faithful wasn’t happy with a call made by the referees. Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave broke through...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Eagles get Good and Bad news ahead of this Sunday’s Giants game

On Friday's Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report, there is good and bad news heading into the division rivalry game with the New York Giants this Sunday that will impact both sides of the ball:. Let's start with the Good News which is arguably the most important player available for Sunday's Game:...
NFL
Kadarius Toney
giants.com

10 things to watch in Giants vs. Buccaneers

From Weeks 4-9, each team the Giants played – other than the Chiefs – was at least .500 at kickoff. Big Blue was able to go 3-3 during this stretch, with wins over the Saints, Panthers and Raiders. With eight games remaining on the schedule, only three of the Giants' opponents currently own a record above .500. One of those matchups comes this week in the Buccaneers (6-3). The Giants faced off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on a Monday night last season and fell, 25-23. After producing a touchdown with 33 seconds left in the game, Daniel Jones couldn't connect with Dion Lewis on the two-point conversion when a Bucs penalty flag was picked up.
NFL
NOLA.com

3 things to keep an eye on as the Saints get ready for a crucial road test vs the Eagles

The New Orleans Saints enter their road contest against the Philadelphia Eagles as losers of two straight games, and it’s not like things are getting easier. They get one of the NFL’s best rushing offenses on the road this week in what promises to be a physical game. Their reward is to fly home and prepare for a talented Buffalo Bills team on a short week for a Thanksgiving night game in New Orleans.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 12: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants (3-7) host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday (1 p.m., FOX) at MetLife Stadium in a game that is interesting on many levels. First, it is an NFC East meeting between rivals who really don’t like each other. It is the first meeting since basically accused the Eagles...
NFL
giants.com

Giants vs. Eagles: 5 storylines to follow in Week 12

The Giants will look to get back on track Sunday as they welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to MetLife Stadium for their first meeting of the season. Big Blue emerged from the bye with a challenging Week 11 matchup, traveling to Tampa Bay and losing to the Buccaneers, 30-10. The Eagles come into this game winners of two straight and three of their last four. They defeated the New Orleans Saints last week, 40-29, as they ran for 242 yards, their second consecutive outing with 215+ rushing yards. Philadelphia's defense also forced three turnovers, including two interceptions. The Giants will also honor one of their all-time greats during this contest, as Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan will have his No. 92 jersey retired during a special halftime ceremony.
NFL
USA Today

Giants open as 3.5-point home underdogs vs. Eagles

The New York Giants (3-7) have opened as 3.5-point underdogs for this Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at MetLife Stadium, per Tipico. The Giants are coming off a deflating 30-10 loss on Monday night down in Tampa. Meanwhile the Eagles are riding high, having won three of their last four, their only defeat coming in Week 9, 27-24, to Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES WILL COVER 3 1/2 VS. GIANTS, WHO SUCK AND ARE IN CHAOS!

Everyone has an opinion on how the Eagles will do Sunday. But we like to check in on The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia:. Eagles at New York Giants (+3.5) | 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX. Here’s what stood out to me about the Giants’ performance Monday night against the Bucs. And...
NFL
FanSided

Eagles vs New York: 10 Giants besides Saquon Barkley to watch

Regardless of their record, the Giants are always an issue for the Eagles. Once the Thanksgiving holiday wraps, hopefully, the Dallas Cowboys will have another loss on the ledger. That always puts a smile on the faces of Philadelphia Eagles fans, but in the grand scheme of things, all of that’s inconsequential for a Birds team that needs to be thinking about handling its own business.
NFL
USA Today

Giants vs. Eagles: NFL experts make Week 12 picks

The New York Giants (3-7) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 3.5-point home underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who some...
NFL
ESPN

Run-happy Eagles go for third in row vs. reeling Giants

PHILADELPHIA (5-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (3-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 3 1/2, according to . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 6-5; Giants 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 88-86-2. LAST MEETING: Giants beat Eagles 27-17 on Nov. 15, 2020, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK:...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Giants first quarter score updates

The moment the enemy has long been waiting for has finally arrived. It’s time for the game that the New York Giants have had circled on their calendar ever since Week 17 last season. The G-Men are out for revenge after the Philadelphia Eagles had the audacity to not go all out to win a meaningless game and instead help a 6-10 division rival make the playoffs. The ever-so sanctimonious Joe Judge must be thrilled.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The 5 Numbers That Tell The Story of Eagles vs Giants

What is the old saying? Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me? Whose fault is it when you have been fooled so many times you lost count? How many times can we buy into this team just for them to let us down? After they beat the Saints, they had everyone buying in. Then they lay an egg against this team? The Giants beat them in an embarrassing 13-7 game. The cherry on top was Jalen Reagor dropping what should have been the game-winning TD. What looked like a simple path to the playoffs now looks flimsy at best. Here are the 5 numbers that tell the story of how it happened.
NFL

