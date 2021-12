Spotify may be the audio streaming leader in the market but they still have to come up new features to keep their subscribers and to get new ones as well. Two new features are now rolling out globally so it can be enjoyed by more users who enjoy singing along to their favorite songs or those who prefer listening to podcasts as well. The Lyrics feature is now available for both free and premium users across all devices and countries. The updated Podcast subscriptions are also rolling out globally.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO