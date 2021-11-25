US Nurses Leaving Hospital Bedsides

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center recently celebrated Perioperative Nurse Week that recognizes the achievement and contributions of perioperative nurses to the medical field. These nurses handle patient care before, during, and after surgical procedures and are irreplaceable to our surgical team at Claxton-Hepburn. For more information about our surgical services team, visit us on the web at www.claxtonhepburn.org/surgicalservices. Shown in the photo are surgical team members Kellie Bush, Keara Woodrow, Heidi Zuhlsdorf, Bridget Flack, Grant Prud'homme, and Blake Doyle. Photo Courtesy of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
Comments / 0