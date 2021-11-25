ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

US Nurses Leaving Hospital Bedsides

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I could not understand how this highly educated, powerful trauma nurse is now the patient." A registered nurse who asks that we call her "Gi" is talking about herself. While working in the emergency room of her community...

Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
KOAT 7

450 hospital beds unused due to nurse shortage, according to NMHA

Doctors say New Mexico hospitals are at a breaking point. Seven are operating under crisis standards of care. It's the story of the pandemic. Hospitals are at capacity being filled with COVID-19 patients, but the New Mexico Hospital Association says the medical staffing shortage is even more worrisome. "Our hospitals...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedPage Today

Are Nurse Staffing Agencies Overcharging Hospitals?

A group of U.S. senators and representatives penned a letter to the COVID-19 Response Team and other agencies on Wednesday, urging them to investigate allegations of overpricing by nurse staffing agencies relied on to fill gaps in hospital staffing during the pandemic. In the letter, Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

New York hospital closes 124 beds amid nursing shortage

Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y., has temporarily closed 124 beds because of a nursing shortage, according to CNYCentral. This represents a roughly 20 percent reduction of patient beds at the organization — from 668 staffed beds to 544. "Upstate continues to make daily assessments on staffing levels to ensure...
SYRACUSE, NY
Urban Milwaukee

Hospitals Relying on Temporary Travel Nurses

As new cases of COVID-19 rise to levels not seen since January, Wisconsin hospitals are hiring more temporary staff than they did during the surge last fall and winter. “This is another dynamic that has been greatly exacerbated this time around,” said Wisconsin Hospital Association President and CEO Eric Borgerding. “The price of agency staff is going through the roof.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Longmont United Hospital nurses protest what they say are unsafe conditions

Across the street from Longmont United Hospital on Thursday, roughly 50 community members and nurses gathered to shed light on what they described as an urgent staffing shortage that has led to unsafe conditions at the hospital. As traffic passed along Mountain View Avenue and Frontier Drive, where they gathered,...
LONGMONT, CO
McKnight's

Ambulance staffing shortage frustrating nursing homes, hospitals

Long-term care providers are now struggling with a shortage of ambulance operators in addition to their own struggles with finding workers during the ongoing public health crisis. The problem has reared its head in Massachusetts in particular, but not solely, as long-term care providers desperately search for solutions to ensure...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurses demand California hospital remain open

Nurses who work at a California hospital that is slated to be closed without a sale are demanding that the facility stay open, the unions that represent them said Dec. 1. California Nurses Association and National Nurses United will hold a news conference on Dec. 3 to voice their demands. The union action comes after Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital said this week it will be forced to shut down if it is not able to secure a buyer by Jan. 28. The hospital said that if a sale occurs, it would likely be completed through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy court process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northcountrynow.com

Ogdensburg hospital celebrates its nurses

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center recently celebrated Perioperative Nurse Week that recognizes the achievement and contributions of perioperative nurses to the medical field. These nurses handle patient care before, during, and after surgical procedures and are irreplaceable to our surgical team at Claxton-Hepburn. For more information about our surgical services team, visit us on the web at www.claxtonhepburn.org/surgicalservices. Shown in the photo are surgical team members Kellie Bush, Keara Woodrow, Heidi Zuhlsdorf, Bridget Flack, Grant Prud'homme, and Blake Doyle. Photo Courtesy of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
OGDENSBURG, NY
healthcarejournalbr.com

Woman's Hospital Nurses Honored by March of Dimes for Excellence in NICU Nursing

Three Woman’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) nurses were recognized by the March of Dimes at its recent Signature Chefs Gala with the Excellence in NICU Nursing Award. Christina Bell, BSN, RN, Darla Mathews, MSN, RNC-NIC, and Stephanie Powers, BSN, RNC-NIC, were selected among the top five honorees for the state, with Bell winning the top honor for Louisiana.
HEALTH SERVICES
NY1

Nurses union official discusses rallies over staffing shortages at city hospitals

NEW YORK — This week, health care workers rallied at hospitals across the city to call attention to widespread staffing shortages, which they say are compromising patient care and putting staff in unsafe situations. It also comes as concerns continue over the spread of the coronavirus. To address the shortage of workers, Gov. Andrew Hochul on Thursday announced a new SUNY and CUNY scholarship for students to get a nursing degree.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WILX-TV

Sparrow Hospital nurses vote to authorize strike amid contract dispute

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an overwhelming vote, nurses and healthcare professionals at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing have voted to authorize a strike. With 96% of voters giving the green light, members of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital, of the Michigan Nurses Association (PECSH-MNA) gave the negotiating team the power to declare a strike.
LANSING, MI
thechiefleader.com

Hudson Valley Hospital Nurses Press For Contract After 3-Year Wait

Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital rallied Nov. 23 for a wage contract nearly three years after they joined the New York State Nurses Association. Although the nurses voted to join the union in December 2018, the hospital has failed, according to the union, to offer fair terms since then. The nurses advocated for higher wages and benefits, as well as for staffing shortages to be addressed.
HEALTH SERVICES
WCIA

Springfield Memorial Hospital nurse honored with DAISY Award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Memorial Hospital recently announced that Deb McWhorter received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence. According to officials, McWhorter was nominated by a nurse co-worker to receive the award. In the nomination form for her DAISY Award recognition, McWhorter was called an “incredible, caring and attentive nurse … [and] a huge […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Nursing Times

District nurses have ‘untapped potential’ to reduce hospital admissions

The NHS is “failing to capitalise” on the skills, knowledge and experience of district nurses as a resource for helping with the avoidance of unplanned hospital admissions, according to a report. Researchers found here was an increasing expectation that community health services and district nursing will contribute to avoiding unnecessary...
HEALTH SERVICES
UPMATTERS

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital nurses urge actions to prevent COVID-19 spread

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN & PRESS RELEASE) – Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital workers released a letter and a video to urge residents to take precautions in preventing the spread of COVID-19. “Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is reaching out to community members to share an urgent message. Frontline workers are pleading with residents to take immediate actions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and transmission. Schoolcraft County is experiencing its largest wave of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and, as a result, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has reached capacity. Our medical-surgical floor is now full, and we will be resorting to surge plans. Schoolcraft County is currently under a locally declared state of emergency, put in place by its county commissioners.
MANISTIQUE, MI
fox4beaumont.com

Texas hospital to pay $4.5 million after two nurses OD on fentanyl

The $4.5 million settlement involving the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas was featured on KFDM's weekly "DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines" segment. News Release from Drug Enforcement Administration:. UT Southwestern to Pay $4.5 Million to Resolve Alleged Controlled Substance Act Violations That Permitted Drug Diversion by Staff.
TEXAS STATE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

