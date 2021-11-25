ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global supply chain affected due to disappearing ships in Chinese waters: Report

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong, November 25 (ANI): In the latest headache for the global supply chain, ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems. Laura He, writing in an opinion piece in CNN said that analysts started noticing the drop-off in shipping traffic toward the end of October, as China is...

Jacob Wattage
7d ago

that is a clear indication that all Americans should stop buying Chinese made products and goods and America's people need to start producing and manufacturing all them goods that where being imported into America from another country ang and boycott all them company's that sold out and betrayed Americans by moving America's companies over seas ? start making America products and goods here in America

M Reynolds
5d ago

Anything from CNN is dubious at best. Don’t believe a word of it, CNN is no better than the Globe, they just make it up.

Shist
5d ago

.......we should just fire up our factorys already and make our own stuff and stop given them money you'd see their government start groveling and stop running their mouths then. we were the reason they got rich in the first place don't bite the hand that feeds.

