Peter Crouch and Glenn Hoddle crticise Tottenham Hotspur’s display in the loss to NS Mura. Speaking to BT Sport after the game (h/t Daily Mail Online), Peter Crouch and Glenn Hoddle went in on Tottenham Hotspur for their embarrassing performance in the loss to NS Mura. Spurs lost 2-1 on the night, where a win would have increased their chances to qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

