Pure Alabama football fans love Nick Saban for many reasons, but the athletes that play for him have only one. In talking to former Crimson Tide players, their favorite statement was ‘Coach Saban had my back. He’s a players’ coach. He was concerned about everything about us.” On Wednesday, fans, media pundits, and this team witnessed how much the Crimson Tide’s head coach is willing to defend his players. Saban provided a rant against ‘self-absorbed’ fans for the ages while his players stood behind him on social media. The primary message in his tongue-lashing was how fans have become entitled and ungrateful toward the team and the work they have put in.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO