Music

A Shaky Beginning

By Tom King
95.5 FM WIFC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. It’s a fascinating story …the story of Billy Joel’s first record. After a stint in a mental hospital and a suicide attempt the year before…Joel wanted to become a songwriter for other people. Folks in the music business told...

95.5 FM WIFC

Live Energy In Studio

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. The second solo record of 1971 for Irish guitarist Rory Gallagher was a bit different than the first. He went into the studio and tried to capture more of a “live” sound to get a more high energy record. At times he succeeds.
ROCK MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

It’s All About The Groove

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. The 2nd album of the year from the LA based funk group War, “All Day Music” was a break-through disc for the band after their break with Eric Burdon. The group started to not only find their funk groove but also a nice mellow vibe on a number of the tunes.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Roll Me Away,” Bob Seger

Detroit native rock singer Bob Seger is no stranger to life on the road. With a powerful raspy voice, Segar’s music often encompasses blue-collar themes, love, and women. “Roll Me Away,” a hit from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s 1982 album The Distance, is no exception. The Distance...
MUSIC
Billy Joel
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Country: Chris Stapleton, Adele, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Gabby Barrett

This much-anticipated rendition of Adele’s “Easy on Me,” not yet available on streaming but included on the deluxe version of her new album 30, is a pairing of two superb vocalists. Their harmonies are piercing and affecting on this musical plea for acceptance of one’s choices. At times they’re dueling, at times soothing, and always fusing together each time they reach the top of the chorus, before blasting apart — highlighting both the airy-to-shattering range of Adele’s higher register, and Stapleton’s own raw, gritty phrasing. Stapleton has become the go-to artist for duets, with a lengthy list of collaborators in various genres to his credit, and here he again shows why, effortlessly matching Adele’s endlessly soulful voice note for note.
MUSIC
wbch.com

Chris Stapleton & Old Dominion donate items to ASCAP Foundation auction

Chris Stapleton and Old Dominion are stepping up to give back to an organization that supports creators. The two acts have donated items to The ASCAP Foundation's silent auction to provide access to music education and talent programs for creators. Chris has donated a signed bottle of E.H. Taylor Jr....
CHARITIES

