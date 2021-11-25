A Shaky Beginning

This much-anticipated rendition of Adele’s “Easy on Me,” not yet available on streaming but included on the deluxe version of her new album 30, is a pairing of two superb vocalists. Their harmonies are piercing and affecting on this musical plea for acceptance of one’s choices. At times they’re dueling, at times soothing, and always fusing together each time they reach the top of the chorus, before blasting apart — highlighting both the airy-to-shattering range of Adele’s higher register, and Stapleton’s own raw, gritty phrasing. Stapleton has become the go-to artist for duets, with a lengthy list of collaborators in various genres to his credit, and here he again shows why, effortlessly matching Adele’s endlessly soulful voice note for note.
Comments / 0