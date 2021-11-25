Dame Helen Mirren among stars supporting Christmas Jumper Day
By Kerri-Ann Roper
Indy100
7 days ago
Dame Helen Mirren and actor Nicholas Hoult are among the stars wearing vintage festive knits while holding messages from children across the world in support of Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day campaign.
This year stars, including model and actress Poppy Delevingne, activist Munroe Bergdorf and Bafta EE Rising Star winner Bukky Bakray, have all been photographed holding messages from young people about their hopes for the future to celebrate 10 years of the annual fundraiser.
Dame Helen is pictured holding a message that reads “Defend the rights of girls”, written by a 14-year-old named Maya from Syria, while Hoult’s sign reads “Ban plastic. Reduce pollution” and has been written by siblings James and Isla who attend a school in Wales which is supported by Save the Children.
The pictures, including shots of stars such as singer Yungblud actor Will Poulter and model Erin O’Connor, have been taken by photographer Misan Harriman.
Last year Harriman became the first black male photographer to shoot a British Vogue cover in its 104-year history, photographing England footballer Marcus Rashford and model Adwoa Aboah for the magazine’s activist-themed September issue.
He also previously photographed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, taking an image remotely from London using an iPad, which was released on Valentine’s Day this year to announce they were expecting their second child.
A family photograph of Harry and Meghan with their son Archie, taken by Harriman, was also shared in March.
According to Save the Children, this series aims to “give children from communities across the globe a platform to share the changes they want to see in the world – from reducing pollution to ending racism – and share their messages of hope for the future”.
Skins star Hoult, 31, said: “I think kids are very aware of how non-renewable sources of energy or materials are destroying the Earth around us and that’s what they’re going to have to deal with.”
We can all do better, whether it’s reducing our use of plastic bags or recycling better
“We can all see the damage we’re doing to the Earth and, for kids’ futures, we need to change that.”
Harriman said: “My reaction when I saw the messages of protest and hope was that children are really facing a tough time.
“If we think life can be hard, imagine how hard it is when you’re watching adults make mistake after mistake and knowing that your future is being compromised because of that.
“I’m so proud to be part of this campaign because I was a child once and I remember how it feels to have your own hopes and passions ignored.
“I believe Save the Children let so many young minds know that they can dare to dream and have a life that is full of purpose.”
The campaign also advocates sustainability as each celebrity photographed is wearing a one-off vintage jumper, some of which will be distributed back into Save the Children outlets across the country and will be available to purchase from December 1.
Save The Children said its Christmas Jumper Day – being held on December 10 and which asks those taking part to donate £2 – has raised more than £27 million since launching in 2012.
The fundraiser is encouraging the nation to upcycle, borrow or buy a second-hand festive sweater this year to make it the most sustainable Christmas Jumper Day yet.
The 76-year-old is to pick up a Lifetime Achievement Award. The Screen Actors Guild has selected Dame Helen Mirren as their 57th Life Achievement Award recipient. The 76-year-old stage and screen actress has credits spanning over 50 years and has played everything from a gangster’s girlfriend in The Long Good Friday to Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen.
The Screen Actors Guild has selected Dame Helen Mirren as their 57th Life Achievement Award Recipient, the union said Thursday. The 76-year-old English stage and screen actor has credits spanning over 50 years and has played everything from a gangster’s girlfriend in “The Long Good Friday” to Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen.” Mirren will be adding this latest honor to a robust collection of awards including an Oscar, a Tony, and multiple SAG, Emmy and BAFTA Awards.
Dame Helen Mirren is unrecognisable in her latest film role, as first images of the star in character are released. Helen Mirren leads in the latest film, Golda, which is described in a release as a “clock-ticking thriller". In the biopic, Helen plays the first female Prime Minister of Israel,...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex give royal fans glimpses into their gorgeous Montecito home via virtual appearances, and on Wednesday, Prince Harry joined a video call for The Legacy Award unveiling a huge telescope in the background. While the large prop could be just for decorative purposes, it is...
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Britain’s Helen Mirren will get a lifetime achievement award from her fellow actors at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards ceremony next year, organizers said on Thursday. Mirren, an Oscar winner, has played more than 70 roles ranging from Queen Elizabeth to a secret services assassin...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Helen Mirren is oddly absent from the Harry Potter film franchise that proved close to a full-employment act for Britain’s acting greats. But she’s found her own path into its magical world. Dame Helen, as the Oscar, Emmy and Tony-winning actor is properly addressed, makes her...
It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Ivy Park dropped its latest collaboration with Adidas. And the accompanying video features Beyoncé with both her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi. Obviously, the three look absolutely iconic together. Titled #HALLSOFIVY, the video puts a new spin on the “Ivy League” collegiate...
Prince William and Kate might not see a full reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite their forthcoming US trip. Following the success of Prince William's environmental initiative, Earthshot Prize, the royal prince and Kate started planning to hold its next annual award ceremony in the US. The announcement...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were warned not to expect the British media "to play by the rules." Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become constant targets of criticisms since they announced their romance in 2016. Things exacerbated after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally tied the knot in 2018 and ditched the royal life for good in 2020.
Julia Roberts is on cloud nine over the Thanksgiving weekend, not only enjoying the holiday but also celebrating a special family occasion. The actress shared a throwback picture on her social media of herself with her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, from when they were just babies. The two looked as...
Learn about Taraji P. Henson’s son Marcell Johnson, who she welcomed with her late high school sweetheart William LaMarr Johnson. Award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson did not let National Sons Day pass this year without paying homage to her son, Marcell Johnson. The Hollywood star, 51, welcomed her son, 27, with the late William LaMarr “Mark” Johnson, her high school sweetheart who was murdered at the age of 34 in 2003. In an Instagram post on National Sons Day in September, Taraji celebrated Marcell, calling him her “heart.”
Beyoncé's daughters are showing off their Ivy Park style!. The singer stars in a new ad for her IVY PARK x adidas clothing line, enlisting daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, whom she shares with husband JAY-Z, to model pieces from the Halls of Ivy collaborative collection. About halfway...
Ciara walked the red carpet with designer LaQuan Smith before presenting him with an honor at the 25th annual ACE Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in New York City. The event, hosted by the Accessories Council, also saw celebrity appearances from Nina Agdal, Sabrina Carpenter, and Whoopi Goldberg, who spoke on behalf of Christian Siriano.
Queen Elizabeth allegedly hung out with Princess Charlotte for hours while she was in Windsor. Queen Elizabeth’s recent health scare reportedly comes with an upside: extra playtime with Princess Charlotte. Jump To. Since the queen has a very tight schedule, being forced to step back from her royal duties following...
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alleged that a member of his family made a comment about their future children’s skin color, royal enthusiasts have been searching for answers. In a new interview with Us Weekly, author Christopher Andersen offers insight into the scandal — including Prince Charles and Prince William’s alleged roles in the controversy.
When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the current plan is for his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to become Princess consort. However, there have long been rumors that the heir apparent wants her to become Queen consort instead—rumors that royal biographer Robert Lacey has recently corroborated. What's more, apparently Prince Charles' two sons, William and Harry, are tired of their dad campaigning for Parker-Bowles to be given this higher honor.
At the age of 41, renowned fashion designer Virgil Abloh passed on Sunday after battling a rare form of cancer. Abloh was one of the most prominent figures in the fashion industry was known for his creative mind. He bought a new thinking in fashion which had no limits and guided modern fashion to a new dimension altogether. Needless to say, the world is mourning the passion away of such a legendary figure.
Kathy Hilton revealed her favorite thing about her daughter Paris Hilton’s memorable wedding earlier this month and gave us some insight on what her future could include, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL. Kathy Hilton, 62, thinks Paris Hilton, 40, could become a mother in less than a year after...
Comments / 0