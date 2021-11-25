ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Aviation-Event 2021 at Vienna Airport Postponed

ftnnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the last COVID-19 developments in Austria and the measures now in effect with respect to holding events, the Aviation-Event 2021 at Vienna Airport, originally scheduled for 7 December 2021, will be postponed. A new date has been set for 25 January 2022. International aviation experts, representatives of...

ftnnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Crossair is Born

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Swiss airline Business Flyer Basel AG changed its name to Crossair (LX) in 1978. The airline would later become SWISS. Business Flyer was established on February 14, 1975, by businessmen and Pilot Moritz Sutter and Peter Kalt. The pair purchased a Cessna 320 and Piper L-4 and commenced limited air-taxi services in 1976.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
passengerterminaltoday.com

easyJet renews Menzies Aviation’s ground-handling contract at 21 European airports

EasyJet has extended Menzies Aviation’s ground-services contract at 21 airports across Europe. The ground handler has partnered with easyJet for 15 years. The contract renewal will see Menzies provide a range of services for 80,000 easyJet turns annually, including passenger, ramp and cabin cleaning and de-icing. The ground-handling service will continue to provide full ground-handling and de-icing services for easyJet flights at Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Nice in France, Stockholm Arlanda in Sweden, Prague in the Czech Republic and Budapest in Hungary. Menzies will also provide passenger and supervision services at 11 airports across Spain, as well as ground-handling services at the London Luton and Isle of Man airports in the UK. Furthermore, Menzies will provide de-icing at Manchester and London Gatwick and de-icing and cleaning at Edinburgh.
INDUSTRY
ftnnews.com

Qatar Airways to Launch Flights to Tashkent

Qatar Airways will add Tashkent, Uzbekistan to its global network with twice weekly flights. The first flight from Doha to Tashkent will take off on 17 January 2022, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class. The new service will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ftnnews.com

IntercityHotel Comes to Zurich Airport

IntercityHotel will make its brand debut in Switzerland when the first IntercityHotel to be launched in the country opens its doors on 1 December 2021 as the group extends its European presence still further. IntercityHotels are very much characterised by their central location, and Switzerland will be no exception in...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vienna#Munich Airport#Europe#Austrian Airlines
ftnnews.com

Surinam Airways Appoints APG

Surinam Airways has appointed APG as its general sales agent (GSA) in Europe. The flag carrier of the Republic of Suriname currently operates two non-stop flight a week between Amsterdam and the capital Paramaribo, a third flight will be introduced mid-December. Under the new agreement, APG will be providing wide-ranging sales and marketing activities for Surinam Airways as well as full customer and agent support in 39 European markets, including The Netherlands. Surinam Airways has been flying to Amsterdam since 1975.
WORLD
spottedbylocals.com

12 Hidden Gems in Vienna

Many visitors of Vienna spend much of their time visiting the “must-sees” like the beautiful palaces (Schönbrunn, Hofburg, The Belvedere), churches and the great museums that Vienna has to offer. Nothing wrong with that of course, but you will spend much of your time queuing with fellow tourists. Wouldn’t you...
LIFESTYLE
theedgemarkets.com

Selangor Aviation Show 2021 takes off at Subang Airport

SUBANG (Nov 25): The Selangor Aviation Show 2021 (SAS2021) aims to "kick-start" the aviation industry into a higher gear, with the Selangor government planning to tap into the potential of the business and general aviation subsector in the state, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari. "Apart from stimulating...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ftnnews.com

Singapore Extends Vaccinated Travel Lanes, Turkey Added to VTL

Singapore will extend Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) to six more countries next month. From December 14, travellers from Thailand may enter Singapore under the quarantine-free VTL. Travellers from Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey can do so from December 16. This latest move will increase the number of VTL...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
tucsonpost.com

Japan wants US bases to ground fighter jets

Tokyo officials have asked the US military to investigate an incident in which an American fighter jet dropped a fuel tank that landed in a residential area. Suspicious metal objects were found in the coastal town of Fukaura, with a population of some 7,600 people, earlier this week. The debris, which landed in the center of the town, was later confirmed to be parts of an F-16 fuel tank.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

US start-up airline Airbahn shows off first aircraft

Airbahn, a start-up passenger airline headquartered in Los Angeles suburb Irvine, published photos of its first aircraft, an Airbus A320, on social media on 24 November. “Airbahn is a private airline launching very soon,” the company says on its Twitter profile. “It will be based at Irvine, California and plans to operate within and between destinations in [the] western USA.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelNoire

Flash Sale: Southwest Airlines Has $39 Flights But Only For 3-Days

Southwest Airlines is well-known for its $39 one-way flight sales, and just like the previous ones, the airline is back with their winter sale. The sale, which started this week, will run until Thursday Nov. 11 at 11:59pm Central Standard Time. Keep in mind that the $39 is just a starting price point, and most one-way fares with be $68.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy