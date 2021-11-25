ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PMs of Vietnam, Japan witness the signing and exchange of 11 documents

Cover picture for the articleTokyo [Japan], November 25 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio held talks on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Palace of Japan within the framework of Chinh's official visit to Japan. During talks, both sides agreed to step up cooperation in socio-economic development in the...

The Associated Press

Japan, Vietnam look to cyber defense against China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and Vietnam on Tuesday signed a cybersecurity agreement as the two Asian nations rapidly step up their military ties amid concerns over China’s growing assertiveness. Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters that the cyberspace agreement aimed to address a “strong sense of urgency” over activities...
Vietnam elected to UNESCO Executive Board

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 18 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam was elected by UNESCO member states as a member of the Executive Board for the 2021-2025 term at a plenary session of the UNESCO General Assembly held on Wednesday at its Paris-based headquarters. Winning 163 out of 178 approval votes, Vietnam will also become...
Pakistan: Sindh plans Pfizer booster shots amid Omicron threat

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): Amid the global concern of the new COVID variant omicron, Pakistan's Sindh province has decided to inoculate all people with a booster shot of Pfizer. "The decision has been taken but the department is yet to make required arrangements for this purpose and announce a...
Newest Covid variant slips into Delta-freed Japan

After largely defeating the Delta variant, Japan has reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Tuesday. The media said the patient is a diplomat from Namibia. The infection was detected in a man in his 30s, who has arrived from Namibia, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary...
US, Australia, UK sign agreement for exchange of naval nuclear propulsion information: White House

Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): In a bid to enhance trilateral security partnership called "AUKUS", the US, Australia and the United Kingdom have engaged in an 18-month consultation period to seek an optimal pathway for delivery of nuclear-powered submarines, United States President Joe Biden said a White House statement on Wednesday (local time).
Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
EXCLUSIVE China protested Indonesian drilling, military exercises

SYDNEY/JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China told Indonesia to stop drilling for oil and natural gas in maritime territory that both countries regard as their own during a months-long standoff in the South China Sea earlier this year, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The unprecedented demand, which...
Taiwan to appoint representative in Guam base amid Chinese threats

Taipei [Taiwan], November 30 (ANI): Taiwan on Monday informed that a military attache will soon be appointed in Guam Island of the US, amid the military threats by China. During a legislative meeting, Taiwanese Legislator Wang Ting-yu asked about the progress of setting up a military liaison group in Guam, given that the US territory is a strategically important island, reported Taiwan News.
Richard Osman: Why visiting China has changed my view of the world

Visiting China didn’t just change the way I look at China – it changed the way I look at the whole world. My daughter has been studying out there, so I’ve visited three or four times in the past five years. It’s an extraordinary country in every way, but what has really blown my mind is the fact that they like my Thursday Murder Club novels over there.
Beijing using forced deportation to extradite Taiwan nationals: Rights group

Beijing [China], December 1 (ANI): Beijing has been pressuring foreign governments to extradite Taiwan nationals to China as part of an effort to undermine the self-ruled island, according to a human rights group. Safeguard Defenders, China-focused human rights group's said that the pressure has increased since Tsai Ing-wen was elected...
Taiwan defense minister says island can counter China’s military

Taiwan’s defense minister said Monday that the island nation’s armed forces have the capability to respond to aggression from China’s military amid heightened tensions between the two countries. ​”Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power,” Defen​se Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters​. “Our...
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
