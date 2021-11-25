ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SL vs WI, 1st Test: Ramesh Mendis scalps five as hosts register 187-run win

Cover picture for the articleGalle [Sri Lanka], November 25 (ANI): Ramesh Mendis scalped five wickets as Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 187 runs in the first Test of the two-match series here at the Galle International Stadium on...

