ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Noida International Airport will create employment opportunities for over 1 lakh people, says Scindia

birminghamnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday said that the Noida International Airport will create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people. Speaking on the occasion of the foundation laying stone ceremony of Noida International Airport, the...

www.birminghamnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Over Rs 5 Lakh Crore Recovered from Stressed Loans, Says PM Modi

Investing.com -- While addressing the country’s bankers at the concluding session of the conference on 'Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth' on Nov 18 in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged banks to support entities creating wealth and jobs, thereby contributing to increasing India’s balance sheet.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Noida International Airport on Nov 25

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh on November 25 at 1 pm. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Airfare from Noida International Airport may be cheaper than Delhi's IGI: Uttar Pradesh Govt

By Ashoke RajJewar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Yogi Adityanath government and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Wednesday said that the airfare from Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar may be cheaper than Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. All preparations are in full swing ahead of Prime...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
dallassun.com

PM Modi to perform bhoomi pujan of UP's Noida International Airport tomorrow

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the bhoomi pujan of the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in the NCR region on November 25. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Noida airport project is realisation of dream, may impact seats in western Uttar Pradesh, say locals

Jewar [Uttar Pradesh], November 26 (ANI): The foundation stone of Noida International Airport and the scheduled completion of its first phase in the next 36 months will usher development in the area and create employment opportunities, local BJP leaders said on Thursday even as opposition leaders questioned the timing of the project months ahead of the assembly polls in the state.
WORLD
birminghamnews.net

Tremendous pressure from public to begin international flights: MoS Civil Aviation

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Junior Aviation Minister Gen (retired) VK Singh on Monday said that there is tremendous pressure from the public to resume international scheduled flights. Civil Aviation Minister had recently announced to resume international scheduled flights on December 15 after a gap of over...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewar Airport#Lakh#Ani#Union Civil Aviation#Ayodhya#Yiapl#Swiss#The Government Of India#Greater Noida
The Independent

Voices: India’s farmers have exposed Modi’s BJP – will the party learn its lesson?

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s decision to repeal three controversial farm laws that had been the subject of nationwide protests has sent shock waves through Indian politics. An administration that had rushed legislation through parliament, using its brute majority to stifle disagreement, and then stubbornly resisted all criticism of its laws, even in the face of major farmers’ agitation that besieged the national capital, had suddenly turned tail, reversing course for the first time on any issue in recent memory.At one level, the reason for the government’s retreat is obviously political. Five Indian states are expected to go to...
INDIA
buffalonynews.net

Noida International Airport to boost realty sector in Noida, Faridabad

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar is going to give a huge boost to real estate development in the NCR region mainly Noida, Greater Noida, and Faridabad. The areas are already becoming real estate hotbeds and the new development will connect existing opportunities...
LIFESTYLE
birminghamnews.net

Uttarakhand: Chardham Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat, VHP welcome decision on withdrawal of Devasthanam law

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 30 (ANI): Chardham Teerth Purohit Mahapanchayat and Vishva Hindu Parishad have welcomed the decision of the Uttarakhand government withdrawing Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Act, terming it to be "historical". "Today is a historic day for the pilgrim priests and all those who have protesting against...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
PPP
Country
India
birminghamnews.net

PM Modi will inaugurate FinTech leadership forum on Dec 3

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a leadership Forum on Financial Technology (FinTech) on December 3. As per the official statement, "Prime Minister will inaugurate the forum at 10 am via video conferencing ...The agenda of the Forum will focus on the theme of 'Beyond'; with various sub-themes including FinTech beyond boundaries, with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness, FinTech beyond Finance, by having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, among others.""InFinity Forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large," said the official statement.
INDIA
birminghamnews.net

India looks forward to strengthening bilateral relations with the UAE on its 50th National Day

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The India Pavilion today marked the UAE's 50th National Day and will be presenting an array of cultural performances showcasing a unique fusion of India's and UAE's culture. India's Minister of CommerceIndustry, Consumer AffairsFoodPublic Distribution and Textiles and Leader of House in Rajya...
INDIA
birminghamnews.net

Transform India with Nanotechnology through Future Dizicare

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/SRV): Future Dizicare, established in 2018 by Vijay Nagalla, aims to transform the lives of people through its innovative and unique solutions. Currently, the company offers products in the form of its Carbon Antidote, Top Mileage Booster and iHealthkart. Through its offerings, the team at Future Dizicare strives to revolutionize the automobile as well as the Healthcare industry.
ENGINEERING
birminghamnews.net

Sanav, 8-year-old Indian creates World Record

Dubai (UAE), November 29 (ANI/PNN): Sanav Ramsankar, an 8-year-old, from Tamil Nadu, India and a resident of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, created a World Record on 23rd November 2021 by reciting salient details of 186 Rivers from around the world covering the continents, length in kilometres, outflow/destination and countries each river flows through.
INDIA
birminghamnews.net

MHA extends Covid containment measures till December 31 considering emergence of Omicron variant

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Taking cognizance of the emergence of highly mutant Covid-19 variant B.1.1529 or Omicron cases in few countries of Africa, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended validity of Covid containment measures till December 31 to curb further spread of the deadly disease, directing state governments to take pro-active containment measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
birminghamnews.net

Centre reviews preparedness to deal with COVID-19 variant Omicron

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday with officials from States and Union Territories to review COVID-19 public health response measures and preparedness amid reports of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in various countries. "Indian Council of Medical Research, DG, Balram...
IMMIGRATION
Interesting Engineering

The Mystery Behind China's Secret Cockroach Farms

Cockroach farming is practiced in China on a massive scale. At present, there are hundreds of cockroach farms in China, with the total number of cockroaches produced annually exceeding the global human population. The insects produced in these unique farms are mostly used in the production of cosmetics and medicines, or for animal feed.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy