Asia

PMs of Vietnam, Japan witness the signing and exchange of 11 documents

thedallasnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo [Japan], November 25 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio held talks on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's Palace of Japan within the framework of Chinh's official visit to Japan. During talks, both sides agreed to step up cooperation in socio-economic development in the...

www.thedallasnews.net

The Associated Press

Japan, Vietnam look to cyber defense against China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and Vietnam on Tuesday signed a cybersecurity agreement as the two Asian nations rapidly step up their military ties amid concerns over China’s growing assertiveness. Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters that the cyberspace agreement aimed to address a “strong sense of urgency” over activities...
CHINA
birminghamnews.net

Vietnam elected to UNESCO Executive Board

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 18 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam was elected by UNESCO member states as a member of the Executive Board for the 2021-2025 term at a plenary session of the UNESCO General Assembly held on Wednesday at its Paris-based headquarters. Winning 163 out of 178 approval votes, Vietnam will also become...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

US, Australia, UK sign agreement for exchange of naval nuclear propulsion information: White House

Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): In a bid to enhance trilateral security partnership called "AUKUS", the US, Australia and the United Kingdom have engaged in an 18-month consultation period to seek an optimal pathway for delivery of nuclear-powered submarines, United States President Joe Biden said a White House statement on Wednesday (local time).
POLITICS
AFP

Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
POLITICS
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE China protested Indonesian drilling, military exercises

SYDNEY/JAKARTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China told Indonesia to stop drilling for oil and natural gas in maritime territory that both countries regard as their own during a months-long standoff in the South China Sea earlier this year, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The unprecedented demand, which...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China lashes out at Abe over former leader's Taiwan warning

China lashed out at Shinzo Abe Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against the self-ruled island. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Abe had “talked nonsense, pointed fingers at Taiwan issues and made irresponsible remarks on China internal affairs. He said China ”strongly opposes and deplores this” and had protested to Japan through diplomatic channels. “No one should underestimate the resolve determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wen told reporters at a daily...
POLITICS
buffalonynews.net

Taiwan to appoint representative in Guam base amid Chinese threats

Taipei [Taiwan], November 30 (ANI): Taiwan on Monday informed that a military attache will soon be appointed in Guam Island of the US, amid the military threats by China. During a legislative meeting, Taiwanese Legislator Wang Ting-yu asked about the progress of setting up a military liaison group in Guam, given that the US territory is a strategically important island, reported Taiwan News.
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Telegraph

Richard Osman: Why visiting China has changed my view of the world

Visiting China didn’t just change the way I look at China – it changed the way I look at the whole world. My daughter has been studying out there, so I’ve visited three or four times in the past five years. It’s an extraordinary country in every way, but what has really blown my mind is the fact that they like my Thursday Murder Club novels over there.
CHINA
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
BBC

Hundreds of Taiwanese extradited to China, says report

A new report by a human rights group has found more than 600 Taiwanese arrested overseas have been deported to China in recent years. Safeguard Defenders says the practice was being "used as a tool to undermine Taiwan's sovereignty". Taiwan, which considers itself an independent nation, has long insisted that...
POLITICS

