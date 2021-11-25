Jessie J 'overwhelmed' by 'outpouring of love' following heartbreaking miscarriage

Jessie J paused her show in Los Angeles to talk about a tragic loss: The miscarriage she suffered just days earlier. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the 33-year-old British pop star announced on Instagram that she had gotten pregnant after deciding to have a baby on her own. She said that a day earlier, she went in for her third ultrasound and was told her baby no longer had a heartbeat. On Wednesday evening, Jessie talked about her miscarriage during an emotional performance at her intimate, acoustic show at the Hotel Cafe music bar in Los Angeles, as seen in a video posted by TMZ. "I decided to have a baby by myself," she said, tearfully, "and then by a miracle, it worked for a...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO