ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jessie J 'overwhelmed' by 'outpouring of love' following heartbreaking miscarriage

Corydon Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessie J 'overwhelmed' by 'outpouring of love' following...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Paloma Faith reassures Jessie J after miscarriage

Paloma Faith has reassured Jessie J that she did the right thing by not cancelling her gig after suffering a miscarriage. The 33-year-old pop star announced on Wednesday (24.11.21) that she had got pregnant "on her own" before a doctor discovered there was no heartbeat. Alongside a picture of herself...
CELEBRITIES
95.5 FM WIFC

Jessie J reveals she suffered a pregnancy loss

Jessie J has announced that she suffered a miscarriage. The “Domino” singer, who had been keeping her pregnancy a secret from fans, shared the sad news on Instagram today. “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'” Jessie wrote, and shared a photo of her flashing a positive Clearblue pregnancy test. “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessie J
The Independent

Jessie J: Pixie Lott and Laura Whitmore lead support for singer after miscarriage news

Jessie J has received hundreds of messages of support after revealing she suffered a miscarriage this week. The pop singer, real name Jessica Cornish, shared the news from her official Instagram page, also disclosing that she had decided to have a baby on her own. She wrote: “Yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”The artist added: “I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Jessie J "heartbroken" as she shares miscarriage news on Instagram

Jessie J says she's feeling "heartbroken" and "lonely" after suffering a miscarriage. The 'Price Tag' singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 24, to share a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test and a Şeyda Noir quote that read: "Sometimes love won't be enough to make it work, and that's ok. It doesn't mean that you've failed."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miscarriage
imdb.com

Jessie J Speaks About Her Miscarriage During Emotional Performance

Jessie J paused her show in Los Angeles to talk about a tragic loss: The miscarriage she suffered just days earlier. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the 33-year-old British pop star announced on Instagram that she had gotten pregnant after deciding to have a baby on her own. She said that a day earlier, she went in for her third ultrasound and was told her baby no longer had a heartbeat. On Wednesday evening, Jessie talked about her miscarriage during an emotional performance at her intimate, acoustic show at the Hotel Cafe music bar in Los Angeles, as seen in a video posted by TMZ. "I decided to have a baby by myself," she said, tearfully, "and then by a miracle, it worked for a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

Singer Jessie J reveals she suffered a miscarriage

Jessie J has announced she suffered a miscarriage. The "Domino" singer, who'd been keeping her pregnancy a secret from fans, shared the sad news on Instagram on Wednesday. "Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'" the singer wrote, and shared a photo of her flashing a positive Clearblue pregnancy test. "By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat."
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Jessie J Opens Up About Suffering Pregnancy Loss: ‘The Sadness Is Overwhelming’

Ahead of her show Wednesday night (Nov. 24) at Los Angeles’ Hotel Cafe, Jessie J took to Instagram to open up about learning she lost her pregnancy this week. In an intimate note captioning a photo of her holding a positive pregnancy test, the singer/songwriter revealed that doctors informed her Tuesday that there was no longer a heartbeat when she had her third scan. “I feel like I have no control of my emotions,” she wrote. “I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Eastern Progress

Whitney Port suffers third heartbreaking miscarriage

Whitney Port has suffered another miscarriage. The ‘Hills: New Beginnings’ star announced earlier this month that she was pregnant, but admitted she wasn’t feeling confident about it because her doctor had told her that “whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be”. And in a...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy