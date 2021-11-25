Smokey Robinson: COVID-19 is a real killer, protect yourselves and your loved ones

Smokey Robinson is opening about overcoming COVID. While speaking to ET's Matt Cohen about his upcoming Lifetime movie, Miracle in Motor City, the legendary Motown singer expounded on his hospitalization last year after contracting the coronavirus and his fears that he would never sing again. In October, Robinson revealed that he was hospitalized for 11 days and doesn't remember "four or five of those days.'
Motown is the blueprint for all commercial black music. It’s the real definition of the American Dream. Motown has produced the soundtrack to our lives for several years. It’s easy to say that Motown is responsible for transforming black artists into professionals. It was the leadership and vision of Berry Gordy that changed the face of history and music. Black people celebrate Soul Train as a staple in the community, but Motown is celebrated for being one of the first widely successful African American-owned record labels. Last week, the Motown legend Smokey Robinson graced the stage at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek located in Pompano Beach, FL.
Legendary Motown singer-songwriter and producer Smokey Robinson will put on his first-ever concert on Maui on Jan. 28 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, with tickets going on sale to MACC members on Friday. “An Evening with Smokey Robinson” will take place in the MACC’s A&B Ampthitheater and Yokouchi...
It’s A Wonderful Lifetime brings in the biggest Motown celebrity, Smokey Robinson in Miracle In Motor City. This Christmas movie stars Tia Mowry (Family Reunion, Sister Sister), Mark Taylor (Next Door Nightmare, A Christmas Tree Grows In Colorado), and Markeda McKay (Titans, Odd Squad). Ready to watch a Christmas pageant...
The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
Meri Brown realized she needed a man’s touch while redecorating her B&B for the Christmas Season. As we previously reported, the Sister Wives star teased her followers on her Instagram Storie a few days ago of a makeover. She showed the front lawn of the B&B with boxes filled with Christmas decor. November was coming to an end. Thanksgiving had passed. It was time to dress her B&B up for the Christmas season.
Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence.
“My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
Before Jacqueline Avant's tragic and sudden passing, The Avants had quite the love story and built a monumental life together. See photos of the couple from over the years. The entertainment industry is currently reeling over the death of Jacqueline Avant, wife of legendary music executive and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Clarence Avant. She was shot and killed during a home invasion attempt at the couple’s Beverly Hills home. She was 81 years old. It is currently unclear if 90-year-old Clarence was harmed in any way due to conflicting claims, but TMZ reported that they were told he was not injured.
Just months after leaving NCIS, former series star Emily Wickersham is continuing to make some major life changes. The NCIS alum, who is currently pregnant with her first child, revealed to fans in a social media post on Tuesday that with just a month to go before her due date, she has picked up shop and is setting down roots somewhere new, Wickersham hilariously documenting "moving day."
Watch: Sandra Bullock Gushes Over Motherhood and Son Louis. When it comes to parenting, Sandra Bullock is glad to have her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, by her side. On the Dec. 1 episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the Unforgivable star, 57, shared details about life with her two children—son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8—and how Bryan, 55, has been "the right human being" for the family.
The Smith family showed out at the Los Angeles premiere of King Richard. Will Smith — who stars in the movie as Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams — brought along his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, to the red carpet event during the AFI Festival on Nov. 14. "My Dad Is The Greatest To Ever Do It, Fight Me," Jaden tweeted in support of Will after the event.
Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
While Al Roker and Deborah Roberts spent the Thanksgiving holiday celebrating with family like many others, they also took it as a chance to pay homage to someone dear. The Today star's wife took to her social media to share that on the occasion, she paid a heartfelt tribute to a late relative.
Rapper Young Dolph has been laid to rest two weeks after he was fatally shot in Memphis. The 36-year-old hip-hop artist's funeral took place on Tuesday in his hometown of Memphis, and started with a private service at First Baptist Church, according to Memphis Commercial Appeal. N.J. Ford & Sons...
Bering Sea Gold star Emily Riedel has some exciting news to share with fans of the Discovery show. After a year of a lot of changes in her life, she is about to change her life even more. Here is the latest news on this reality show star. Bering Sea...
In the upcoming episode of Blue Bloods, things aren’t very cut and dry for Frank Reagan as he attempts to do some PR on a podcast. While he thinks he can get his name out there, Abigail Baker might have other advice. The episode title Reality Check might give us...
Music legend Smokey Robinson joins forces with award-winning veteran actress Tia Mowry to help spread a little holiday cheer in the forthcoming Lifetime film, ‘Miracle in Motor City.’. Directed by Alfons Adetuyi, the yuletide-flavored flick – which also sees Mowry serve as executive producer – comes as part of the...
