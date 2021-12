Lamar Jackson will attempt to play Sunday for the Baltimore Ravens after being held out of practice this past week with a non-COVID related illness. A non-COVID virus ripped through the team's roster and affected several other players, according to a report by Adam Schefter. Despite his efforts to play against the Chicago Bears, it does not sound like Jackson will be 100% if he does, according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO