Eagles look to keep good thing going vs. Giants

The 3-7 Giants take on their arch rival, the 5-6 Eagles on Sunday. These two teams have no love for each other, and this is their first meeting since former Eagle Head Coach Doug Pederson played backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the 4th quarter of their meeting with the Washington Football Team last year. This helped lead to WFT winning, which effectively ended the Giants hopes of making the playoffs. Now, did the 6-10 Giants deserve to make the playoffs? Probably not, but from a fans perspective, why not add a little fuel to fire. The Giants technically are still in the playoff hunt, but playoffs or not, this team could use a victory to help the morale of the team overall after being blown out by Tampa Bay on Monday. To get ready for Sunday’s showdown, let’s kick it back to another time when the Giants and Eagles were battling for a possible playoff birth while displaying not so great records.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO