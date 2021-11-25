ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Group of around 200 migrants try to cross Polish-Belarus border

WARSAW (Reuters) – A group of around 200 migrants tried to break through the fence on the Polish-Belarus border on Wednesday evening, the Border Guard said on Thursday, as tensions simmer in a...

EU imposes new sanctions on Belarus in coordination with U.S., Britain

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union imposed sanctions on state-owned Belarusian airline Belavia on Thursday, accusing the company of flying in migrants as a tactic to destabilise European states, in a new round of punitive measures coordinated with the United States. Reuters reported the planned sanctions on Nov. 10 and...
ECONOMY
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU proposes longer legal limbo for migrants from Belarus

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed  letting member states bordering Belarus, and facing migrant flows allegedly orchestrated by Minsk, to keep arrivals' asylum claims in legal limbo for longer. The proposal needs approval from the EU's member states to go ahead. 
IMMIGRATION
go955.com

Polish Border Guard reports more incidents at Belarus frontier

WARSAW (Reuters) – Migrants tried to force their way through the fence on the Poland-Belarus border in at least two locations on Tuesday night, the Polish Border Guard said, as tensions remained on the ground amid a diplomatic push by the Polish prime minister. While the number of migrants at...
POLITICS
Axios

Migrants freezing to death on EU frontier

Migrants are "dying in the snow" along the Belarus-Poland border, caught in freezing temperatures between hostile border guards from both countries and cut off from lifesaving aid, Stefan Lehmeier of the International Rescue Committee told Axios. Context: Lehmeier spoke by phone with Axios Monday, immediately after helping to administer first...
IMMIGRATION
kfgo.com

Russia tells U.S. it will respond to any ‘geopolitical games’ in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday that Moscow would respond if Ukraine gets drawn into any U.S “geopolitical games”, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s foreign ministry as saying. Lavrov told Blinken at talks in Stockholm that Russia and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Belarus ‘ready’ to receive nuclear weapons from Russia, Lukashenko says in warning to Nato

The president of Belarus has suggested his nation will take advantage of access it has to nuclear weapons via its Russian ally, should Nato decide to arm parts of Europe with similar machinery.It comes amid increasing tensions between Alexander Lukashenko and the EU over the current migrant crisis on the border shared by Belarus and Poland. Less than two weeks ago, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, announced in a statement that US nuclear weapons currently stationed inside Germany could well be moved to “other European countries” dependant on a decision about which territories leaders want them to sit in.“It is...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

German fireworks-makers say ban due to COVID is catastrophic for industry

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s decision to ban fireworks on New Year’s Eve for the second year in a row to avoid crowds in the pandemic is “catastrophic” for manufacturers and means the loss of 3,000 jobs, the fireworks-makers association said on Thursday. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pope on Cyprus visit urges European unity amid migrant influx

Pope Francis on Thursday urged unity as Europe faces an influx of refugees and migrants, speaking on the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a major destination for people fleeing war and poverty. Before his departure from Rome, Francis met refugees from Syria, Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan who had come via the Greek island of Lesbos and now live in Italy.
EUROPE
The Independent

EU plane will monitor Channel coastline for migrants

A European Union plane is set to monitor shores for migrants looking to cross the English Channel. The new measure was announced in the wake of the deaths of at least 27 migrants whose boat sunk last week. European officials agreed a plane operated by the EU’s Frontex border agency would help countries to monitor their shores at a meeting in Calais, which took place without the UK home secretary.France had cancelled Priti Patel’s invitation to the weekend talks in reaction to a letter from Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron, who accused the UK prime minister of not being “serious”...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY

