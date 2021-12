LA GRANDE — Coming off a 6-1 regular season and Greater Oregon League title, the La Grande High School football team racked up all-league awards. The Tigers finished the season 7-2 after a run to the 4A quarterfinals that ultimately ended in a 44-22 loss at Estacada on Friday, Nov. 12. La Grande took home 13 first-team mentions, highlighted by senior Brody MacMillan being named league offensive player of the year and senior Cole Jorgensen being selected as defensive player of the year. MacMillan was also first-team defense at the linebacker position and Jorgensen was named first-team offense at offensive line.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO