Liverpool have been smashing it in the Champions League. There's no doubt about it. Two careful dismantlings of the class act that are Atletico Madrid and 12 points from four games later, and Jurgen Klopp's side have already qualified for the knockout stages as group winners, and with two games to spare. Porto will pushing hard to join them in the next round and may face a team of debutants at Anfield. Doubtless, the other sides in the Group B will be delighted. Still, if they hadn't rolled over in the first place... Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Porto live stream from anywhere the world.

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO