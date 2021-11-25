Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 2 Review: Anomaly

Now that we’re a couple of days away from Yellowstone season 4 episode 6 actually airing on Paramount Network, we have some more scoop!. If you did not know already, the title for this episode is “I Want to Be Him” and on the surface, we tend to think this is a reference to Garrett Randall. What drives him? We think a lot of it is jealousy. He probably wants to be John Dutton and if it’s not him, maybe it’s Jamie. Both of them have spent a big chunk of their lives on the outside looking in and now, they have an opportunity to seemingly change that with their new ranch.

