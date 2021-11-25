ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH AP Sports Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — German soccer fans thought they'd put the days of empty stadiums behind them, but the coronavirus pandemic isn't letting up. Record case numbers in Germany mean one top club is back playing without a crowd and others will have thousands of fewer fans this weekend. Leipzig...

