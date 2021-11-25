ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Why do migrants risk their lives crossing the English Channel over staying in France?

By James Crisp,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of migrants risked their lives to cross the Channel before the tragic drowning of 27 people on Wednesday, in what is thought to be the biggest loss of life in the current crisis. 25,700 people, more than three times the numbers who made the crossing last year, have...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
Refinery29

A Young Woman Refugee On What It’s Actually Like To Cross The Channel

It was after midnight on Christmas Day 2018. Zainab Sadat Hossaini, who was then just 17 years old, stood on a freezing cold beach, likely near the village of Wissant in Calais, in complete darkness and looked at the boat that would take her to England. It was, as she recalls, tiny: a blue and black inflatable 12ft dinghy powered by an outboard motor which was fixed to it and less powerful than an inboard motor.
FRANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Seeking Asylum#Migrant Crisis#Channel#The Press Association#Eu#Taliban#Care 4 Calais#British
audacy.com

A weary pope urges Cyprus to welcome migrants, heal division

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis praised the “mosaic” of Cyprus’ multiethnic people as he arrived Thursday on the ethnically divided Mediterranean island and urged it to welcome migrants and heal the divisions that have lacerated the country for nearly a half-century. Francis opened a five-day trip to Cyprus and...
WORLD
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Pope Francis visits Cyprus and urges people to heal divisions

Pope Francis praised the "mosaic" of Cyprus’ multiethnic people as he arrived Thursday on the ethnically divided Mediterranean island and urged it to welcome migrants and heal the divisions that have lacerated the country for nearly a half-century. Francis opened a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention...
RELIGION
Telegraph

Europe’s omicron panic has left the Continent in a very dark place

It may be tempting fate to say it, but Britain is perhaps the best place in Europe to spend this Christmas. Bavaria’s winter markets have closed, France’s bistros won’t let anyone in without a pass sanitaire, Belgium has banned private parties and Ireland’s pubs are all under curfew. But in Britain, the vaccinated and the unvaccinated can walk, work, eat and drink where they like. Unless the omicron variant changes everything, we may well see in the New Year having overcome the virus and upheld the basic values of liberty.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
SFGate

Despite migrant deaths, Iraqi Kurds still seek out smugglers

RANYA, Iraq (AP) — Shoes pile up outside the Mamand home in northern Iraq from relatives and friends who have streamed inside to offer solace as they anxiously await news of the family's young son, who was lost at sea somewhere between France and Britain. Most are afraid to articulate...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Watch live as Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus

Pope Francis is to visit Cyprus this week with migrants and refugees likely top of the agenda after His Holiness has arranged to have 50 migrants relocated to Italy from the country after his trip. Francis is expected to visit the Holy Cross church in Nicosia and address the long-standing...
RELIGION
AFP

Pope on Cyprus visit urges European unity amid migrant influx

Pope Francis on Thursday urged unity as Europe faces an influx of refugees and migrants, speaking on the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a major destination for people fleeing war and poverty. Before his departure from Rome, Francis met refugees from Syria, Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan who had come via the Greek island of Lesbos and now live in Italy.
EUROPE
Reuters

French police evict migrants from camp on Channel coast

GRANDE-SYNTHE, France, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Police on Tuesday tore down a makeshift camp near the northern French port of Dunkirk where scores of migrants who say they are fleeing war, poverty and persecution in the Middle East were hunkered down with hopes of reaching Britain. Armed officers entered the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

France rejects idea of joint patrols with UK forces on Calais coast

France has formally rejected Boris Johnson’s proposal for British forces to conduct joint border patrols around Calais to deter migrants from crossing the Channel. In a letter to Johnson, Jean Castex, the French prime minister, suggested the UK should instead focus on reforming its own systems to offer “legal immigration paths” for people wishing to come to the country instead of risking the perilous crossing.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Macron Is Done Being the U.K.’s Border Guard

Brexit was supposed to let the U.K. “take back control” of its borders from others, namely the European Union. Yet, as with so many other simplistic slogans echoed by populist administrations around the world, it has managed to achieve the opposite. In Northern Ireland, it has threatened peace and created...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy