One of the most anticipated aspects of any new season of Starz’s Outlander series is what form the theme music will take. The original “Skye Boat Song”—a Scottish folk ballad adapted by Bear McCreary for the show—included bagpipes, naturally. In Season 2 French lyrics were added, and in Season 3 there was a Caribbean influence. Another change in setting for Season 4 brought us an American pickers version, while Season 5 delivered a soulful choir. And now, we can share with you the theme music for Season 6: a (mostly) a cappella duet that includes the word “lad” instead of “lass” for the first time:

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO