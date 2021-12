The new generation of the Kia Niro will debut this Thursday in course of the Seoul Mobility Show 2021. After having recently unveiled the concept of the EV9, an electric SUV that will arrive in the next few years, the brand is preparing to present another very important novelty. The Niro, in fact, is a model that has been very successful in terms of sales and the new generation will have the task of doing even better. Furthermore, the new crossover will always be proposed also in electric version. At the same time as the announcement of the presentation date, the brand also shared the first teasers of the new model.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO