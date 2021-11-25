ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mario Golf: Super Rush gets final free content update with Shy Guy and Wiggler

By Ben Borthwick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has dropped what it says is its final free content update for Mario Golf: Super Rush on the Nintendo Switch. The 4.0 update adds new characters, courses and even a couple of modes to our favourite red plumber’s latest fairway outing. First off is the addition of Wiggler, with the...

