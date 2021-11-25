ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Group of around 200 migrants try to cross Polish-Belarus border

WARSAW (Reuters) – A group of around 200 migrants tried to break through the fence on the Polish-Belarus border on Wednesday evening, the Border Guard said on Thursday, as tensions simmer in a...

Mexico says US accepts humanitarian concerns as deal struck over migration

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico said on Wednesday it would not expel asylum seekers who are in Mexico awaiting court hearings in the United States, after Washington accepted its humanitarian concerns about the restart of a Trump-era program to send back migrants. Mexico’s government in a statement said “certain migrants...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
FOREIGN POLICY
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

EU proposes longer legal limbo for migrants from Belarus

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed  letting member states bordering Belarus, and facing migrant flows allegedly orchestrated by Minsk, to keep arrivals' asylum claims in legal limbo for longer. The proposal needs approval from the EU's member states to go ahead. 
IMMIGRATION
go955.com

Polish Border Guard reports more incidents at Belarus frontier

WARSAW (Reuters) – Migrants tried to force their way through the fence on the Poland-Belarus border in at least two locations on Tuesday night, the Polish Border Guard said, as tensions remained on the ground amid a diplomatic push by the Polish prime minister. While the number of migrants at...
POLITICS
Axios

Migrants freezing to death on EU frontier

Migrants are "dying in the snow" along the Belarus-Poland border, caught in freezing temperatures between hostile border guards from both countries and cut off from lifesaving aid, Stefan Lehmeier of the International Rescue Committee told Axios. Context: Lehmeier spoke by phone with Axios Monday, immediately after helping to administer first...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Iraqis fly home as Belarus says it has cleared camps on Polish border

Hundreds of Iraqis who have camped for weeks at Belarus’ borders with the EU checked in for a flight back to Iraq on Thursday, the Iraqi foreign ministry said. It came as Belarus said it had cleared the main camps where migrants had huddled at the border with Poland, potentially defusing tension in the crisis on the European frontier.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Belarus ‘ready’ to receive nuclear weapons from Russia, Lukashenko says in warning to Nato

The president of Belarus has suggested his nation will take advantage of access it has to nuclear weapons via its Russian ally, should Nato decide to arm parts of Europe with similar machinery.It comes amid increasing tensions between Alexander Lukashenko and the EU over the current migrant crisis on the border shared by Belarus and Poland. Less than two weeks ago, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, announced in a statement that US nuclear weapons currently stationed inside Germany could well be moved to “other European countries” dependant on a decision about which territories leaders want them to sit in.“It is...
POLITICS
AFP

Pope on Cyprus visit urges European unity amid migrant influx

Pope Francis on Thursday urged unity as Europe faces an influx of refugees and migrants, speaking on the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a major destination for people fleeing war and poverty. Before his departure from Rome, Francis met refugees from Syria, Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan who had come via the Greek island of Lesbos and now live in Italy.
EUROPE
froggyweb.com

Clashes over Iran-Afghanistan’s ‘border misunderstanding’ ended

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s border forces and Afghanistan’s Taliban ended clashes over a “border misunderstanding” near the Afghan province of Nimroz, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Wednesday. “The clashes ended and Iran is discussing the dispute over the border with the Taliban,” Tasnim said, adding that reports over...
WORLD
The Independent

Blinken says Russia could move on Ukraine 'on short order'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin could quickly order an invasion of Ukraine if he had a pretext for doing so but that NATO allies stand ready to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.Tensions over a Russian troop buildup along the border of Ukraine have been a focus of Blinken’s weeklong Europe trip and topped the agenda of his meeting Wednesday with NATO counterparts in Latvia. The Ukrainian government is seeking to align with NATO and the West. “We don’t know whether President Putin has made the decision to invade....
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

President of Belarus offers to host Russian nuclear weapons

The longtime president of Belarus said Tuesday that his country would be ready to host Russian nuclear weapons if NATO moves U.S. atomic bombs from Germany to Eastern Europe.In an interview, President Alexander Lukashenko also said for the first time that he recognizes the Crimean Peninsula as part of Russia and plans to visit it soon. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that the West regards as illegal. Lukashenko made the remarks as he moves to cement ties with Russia, his main ally and sponsor, amid tensions with the West over his disputed reelection last year...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU plane will monitor Channel coastline for migrants

A European Union plane is set to monitor shores for migrants looking to cross the English Channel. The new measure was announced in the wake of the deaths of at least 27 migrants whose boat sunk last week. European officials agreed a plane operated by the EU’s Frontex border agency would help countries to monitor their shores at a meeting in Calais, which took place without the UK home secretary.France had cancelled Priti Patel’s invitation to the weekend talks in reaction to a letter from Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron, who accused the UK prime minister of not being “serious”...
POLITICS

