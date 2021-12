The Bank of Ireland has been fined 24.5 million euro for breaching regulations over its IT systems.On Thursday, the Central Bank said the fine was for failures to have the proper frameworks in place to ensure continuous service for the bank and its customers in the event of significant IT disruption.The Central Bank said deficiencies had been repeatedly identified from 2008 onwards but had only been recognised and addressed in 2015.Efforts to address the failings were completed in 2019.The five breaches of regulations took place between 2008 and 2019.Bank of Ireland fully acknowledges, and sincerely apologises for, each of these...

