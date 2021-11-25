Ingles: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Signet Jewelers Ltd. shares jumped 4.4% in Thursday premarket trading after the jewelry retailer reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Net income totaled $83.9 million, or $1.45 per share, up from $900,000, or 2 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.43 was well ahead of the FactSet consensus for 72 cents per share. Sales of $1.538 billion were up from $1.300 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.427 billion. Same-store sales rose 18.9%, ahead of the consensus for 11.6% growth. The company's portfolio includes the namesake retail...

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO