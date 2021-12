Shirley Ballas has opened up about her hopes to marry her boyfriend Danny Taylor and admitted she thinks he is a "bit nervous" about the prospect of walking down the aisle. The Strictly Come Dancing judge and actor Danny first met during the 2018-2019 winter pantomime season, when they were both starring in a Christmas production of Jack and The Beanstalk at the Liverpool Empire. Almost three years later and it seems that Shirley is ready to tie the knot for the third time, after telling Prima Magazine in an interview: "He’s very different to anyone I’ve been with before."

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 13 HOURS AGO