Just A Few Miles Off The Blue Ridge Parkway, Poor Farmers Market Is A Must-Visit Country Store In Virginia

One of the best parts about driving Virginia’s Blue Ridge Parkway is the opportunity to explore the remote corners of our state. This can also make finding amenities somewhat of a challenge, especially if you’re looking for a bite to eat. Fortunately, we’ve scouted out one such destination just a few miles off the parkway in Meadows of Dan, Virginia that happens to offer an incredible array of local produce, snacks, gifts, and more.

Welcome to the Poor Farmers Market! Located a short drive off the Blue Ridge Parkway in the town of Meadows of Dan, this beloved local attraction is worth the drive from just about anywhere.

One of the first things you'll notice about this place is the abundance of produce. It's quite literally piled high in barrels on the front porch!

The inventory inside the market is just as impressive. Poor Farmers Market offers a variety of household items, homemade gifts, cooking appliances, and more.

It's the kind of place where you'll likely leave with more than a few items you didn't even know you needed, such as these quality cast-iron appliances.

And if you've worked up an appetite after exploring the Blue Ridge Parkway, you're in luck! In addition to produce and local snacks, you can also enjoy a made-to-order sandwich or delicious baked goods.

So whether you're in need of some fresh produce, a quick bite to eat, or perhaps just a glimpse into this charming small town, you'll be glad you stopped by the Poor Farmers Market.

We hear the fried apple pies are second to none!

For more information, you can visit the Poor Farmers Market online .

