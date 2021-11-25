ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Just A Few Miles Off The Blue Ridge Parkway, Poor Farmers Market Is A Must-Visit Country Store In Virginia

By Beth
Only In Virginia
Only In Virginia
 7 days ago

One of the best parts about driving Virginia’s Blue Ridge Parkway is the opportunity to explore the remote corners of our state. This can also make finding amenities somewhat of a challenge, especially if you’re looking for a bite to eat. Fortunately, we’ve scouted out one such destination just a few miles off the parkway in Meadows of Dan, Virginia that happens to offer an incredible array of local produce, snacks, gifts, and more.

Welcome to the Poor Farmers Market! Located a short drive off the Blue Ridge Parkway in the town of Meadows of Dan, this beloved local attraction is worth the drive from just about anywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sXt5_0d6YiXI000
Shawn Todd / Google

One of the first things you'll notice about this place is the abundance of produce. It's quite literally piled high in barrels on the front porch!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwIOH_0d6YiXI000
Steve Shott / Google

The inventory inside the market is just as impressive. Poor Farmers Market offers a variety of household items, homemade gifts, cooking appliances, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lwRA_0d6YiXI000
George Fleming / Google

It's the kind of place where you'll likely leave with more than a few items you didn't even know you needed, such as these quality cast-iron appliances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDSaY_0d6YiXI000
Pascal Monette / Google

And if you've worked up an appetite after exploring the Blue Ridge Parkway, you're in luck! In addition to produce and local snacks, you can also enjoy a made-to-order sandwich or delicious baked goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKU0Z_0d6YiXI000
William Boyer / Google
We hear the fried apple pies are second to none!

So whether you're in need of some fresh produce, a quick bite to eat, or perhaps just a glimpse into this charming small town, you'll be glad you stopped by the Poor Farmers Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lwlN_0d6YiXI000
William Aubrey / Google

Have you ever visited the Poor Farmers Market in Meadows of Dan, Virginia? What did you think of your experience there? Be sure to tell us all about it in the comments – we’d love to hear from you! For more information, you can visit the Poor Farmers Market online .

The post Just A Few Miles Off The Blue Ridge Parkway, Poor Farmers Market Is A Must-Visit Country Store In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Virginia

Take A Weekend To Wine, Dine, And Explore The Little Switzerland Of Virginia

Tucked away in Virginia’s beautiful Alleghany Mountains, Highland County is home to the highest average elevation of any other county east of the Mississippi. This unique topography has earned it the reputation of being the Little Switzerland of Virginia, and it’s truly a treasure. The town has just 2,300 residents, but often welcomes visitors who are looking for a unique getaway destination in the mountains of western Virginia. Here’s more on how you can spend an idyllic weekend exploring all that Highland County has to offer:
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

A Wholesome Honky-Tonk With Live Music And Delicious Food, Dogtown Roadhouse In Virginia Is A Must-Visit

When you think about honky-tonks, you likely envision bustling cities like Nashville, Tennessee. Yet Virginia has its very own honky-tonk, and you’ll want to pay it a visit. Dogtown Roadhouse is a fun and festive Virginia restaurant where you can kick up your boots and enjoy a great meal while you’re at it. Here’s more on why you won’t soon forget a trip to Dogtown Roadhouse in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

Choose From More Than A Dozen Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Proper Pie Co. In Virginia

Is there anything better than made-from-scratch pie? We think not! But if you need some convincing, plan a trip to Proper Pie Co. in Richmond, Virginia. It’s here that you’ll find an impressive bakery that specializes in sweet pies, savory pies, and world-class hospitality that will make you feel right at home. And with over […] The post Choose From More Than A Dozen Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Proper Pie Co. In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

This Gorgeous Campground In Virginia Is One Of America’s Most Incredible Dark Sky Parks In Virginia

Here in Virginia, camping is one of our all-time favorite activities. Whether that means pitching a tent in the woods, checking into a luxurious “glampground,” or setting up with the whole crew in a family campground, there’s truly no wrong way to spend a night under the stars. Speaking of stars, you may not have realized that Virginia is home to a couple of designated Dark Sky Parks: areas where there is so little light pollution that the night sky can be seen in all of its glory. One designated Dark Sky Park in Virginia is Staunton River State Park, a beautiful destination that offers unforgettable camping and year-round cabin rentals.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ridge, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Meadows Of Dan, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Blue Ridge, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Only In Virginia

The Outdoor Garden Bath At Virginia’s Hope & Glory Inn Is What Sets This Bed & Breakfast Apart From The Rest

How do you define your ideal getaway? Is it the location, the history of the property, or perhaps the amenities? In the case of Virginia’s Hope & Glory Inn, you’ll find that this bed and breakfast excels in each of these areas. This historic inn is tucked away in Irvington, Virginia, the perfect laid-back setting for a staycation. In addition to beautifully-appointed rooms and breathtaking scenery, guests can also look forward to a little pampering. Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you book a few nights at Virginia’s Hope & Glory Inn.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

You Can’t Go Wrong With Anything On The Menu From Monk’s BBQ In Virginia

This isn’t exactly the first time we’ve raved about Virginia’s barbecue scene. But it bears repeating, especially if you consider yourself a fan of delicious smoked meats. Today’s feature spot is yet another that belongs on your dining radar. Boasting some of the best ‘que in northern Virginia, Monk’s BBQ is a delightful place to chow down on all of your favorite smokey dishes. Truly, you can’t go wrong with anything on the menu at Monk’s BBQ.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

Christmas Town At Busch Gardens In Virginia Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Festivities abound in Virginia this time of year. Whether it’s a small-town festival, a drive-through lights display, or something else altogether, you’ll find that there’s no shortage of ways to embrace the holidays. Perhaps one of the most epic traditions here in Virginia is known as Christmas Town. Like the set of a Hallmark movie, […] The post Christmas Town At Busch Gardens In Virginia Is Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

The Peyton Randolph House In Virginia Is Being Called The Most Haunted House In America

A stroll around Colonial Williamsburg will reveal some of Virginia’s most historic homes. These charming structures are so picturesque that they often appear on postcards, inviting visitors from around the world to experience one of the country’s most charming towns. And yet, after dark, Williamsburg takes on a much spookier allure. In fact, this region […] The post The Peyton Randolph House In Virginia Is Being Called The Most Haunted House In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Ridge Parkway#Country Store#Google One#Baked Goods#Food Drink
Only In Virginia

History Was Made At Virginia’s Burger Bar, Where Country Singer Hank Williams Reportedly Spoke His Last Words

Over the centuries, Virginia has borne witness to countless legendary historical events. It’s also seen some lesser-known events that are no less fascinating. One of them is steeped in a bit of folklore yet is captivating nonetheless. It centers around a humble small-town burger bar, which is rumored to be the spot that country singer […] The post History Was Made At Virginia’s Burger Bar, Where Country Singer Hank Williams Reportedly Spoke His Last Words appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

The Larger-Than-Life Holiday Road Experience Is Coming To Virginia This Winter

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Virginia! The holidays bring with them a sense of enchantment and wonder, and we sure know how to celebrate here in the Old Dominion. One event that we’re particularly excited about this season is known as Holiday Road, a family-friendly winter event characterized by larger-than-life displays, thousands […] The post The Larger-Than-Life Holiday Road Experience Is Coming To Virginia This Winter appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

Here Are The 11 Best Christmas Light Displays In Virginia. They’re Incredible.

From beautifully decorated Main Streets to elaborate window displays, the holidays are going strong in Virginia. And while Virginians do a lot of things well, there’s one thing we do especially well this time of year…LIGHTS. So, in the interest of keeping the holiday spirit going strong, we’ve looked around to find some of the […] The post Here Are The 11 Best Christmas Light Displays In Virginia. They’re Incredible. appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

This Virginia Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country

It’s nearly impossible to imagine Virginia without its abundance of water views. Access to rivers, bays, and even the ocean is undoubtedly one of the very best parts of living in the Old Dominion. Today’s feature destination is a waterfront spot that’s been listed among the best river walks in the country — and we couldn’t agree more! Showcasing a shoreline that has had historical significance for centuries, the Potomac River Waterfront in Alexandria is one that promises to charm. You’ll quickly agree that it’s the best river walk in Virginia. Here’s more on why you’ll enjoy this beautiful stroll any time of the year.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In Virginia

With Generous Portions And Amazing Home Cooking, Montclair Family Restaurant In Virginia Is Easy To Love

Going out to eat is always a special occasion here in Virginia, whether you’re celebrating a particular event or are simply enjoying the company of friends and family. Today’s feature destination is a lovable restaurant that will make you feel right at home from the moment you walk through the front door. Montclair Family Restaurant […] The post With Generous Portions And Amazing Home Cooking, Montclair Family Restaurant In Virginia Is Easy To Love appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Has Recently Been Named Among The Best Places To Live In The U.S.

There are so many wonderful places to live in Virginia. Whether you’re more at home at the beach or in the mountains, you’ll find that Virginia’s varied landscapes are suited to almost any preference. Recently, one of Virginia’s very own cities was named among the best places to live in the U.S., and frankly, we’re […] The post Charlottesville, Virginia Has Recently Been Named Among The Best Places To Live In The U.S. appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

From Biscuits And Gravy To Homemade French Toast, Gillie’s Has Some Of The Best Breakfast In Southwest Virginia

Infused with down-home charm and loads of hospitality, Gillie’s is a restaurant that belongs on every diner’s radar. That’s especially true if you’re a fan of homemade breakfast. Located in Blacksburg, this beloved diner has served up mouthwatering breakfast and brunch for decades, and you’ll be impressed by both the quantity and quality of food […] The post From Biscuits And Gravy To Homemade French Toast, Gillie’s Has Some Of The Best Breakfast In Southwest Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

This All-Day Hiking Adventure In Virginia Will Lead You To A Stunning Waterfall And Canyon Overlook

Living in Virginia means enjoying some of the best outdoor attractions in the world. Perhaps we’re a bit biased, but we never tire of discovering new natural spaces to explore. Today’s destination is one that will completely immerse you in a rugged landscape filled with an epic waterfall, mountain views, and canyon overlooks. It requires at least a few hours, but rest assured you can look forward to stunning scenery at every turn. Here’s more on why you’ll want to hike Cascades Recreation Trail to Barney’s Wall.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

Virginia Has A Lost Town Most People Don’t Know About

Virginia’s historic small towns are what make our state such a beautiful and charming place to live. Yet not every small town saw success in standing the test of time. One such place is the forgotten town of Union Level. Visit this ghost town in Virginia today and you’ll find only remnants of buildings and […] The post Virginia Has A Lost Town Most People Don’t Know About appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

The Quirkiest Restaurant In Virginia That’s Impossible Not To Love

Virginia’s restaurants come in just about every shape in size. From the chains off highway exits to the personalized farm-to-table spots, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to the dining scene. And then there are some endearingly quirky, downright bizarre spots with no rhyme or reason. Just outside of Lexington, you’ll find the […] The post The Quirkiest Restaurant In Virginia That’s Impossible Not To Love appeared first on Only In Your State.
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Virginia

This Virginia House Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation

Virginia boasts many haunted attractions, many of which have an extensive and often troubling history. For a prime example of this, look no further than Williamsburg’s Peyton Randolph House. Largely considered to be the most haunted house in Virginia (if not in all of America), this seemingly beautiful historical site is not for the faint […] The post This Virginia House Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Virginia

Only In Virginia

8K+
Followers
594
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Virginia is for people who LOVE the Old Dominion State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy