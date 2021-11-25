WCCA presents annual report and funding request to the Cass County Board of Supervisors

(Cass Co.) West Central Community Action presented their annual report and funding request to the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Wendy Mueller said their funding request this year is $4,000, which is the same as last year.

Mueller said in Cass County in Fiscal Year ’21 they served 490 households which consisted of over 1,000 individuals. Of those households they served, 52 percent were single person households, 58 percent had an income below the 100 percent poverty guideline, 47 percent were on a fixed monthly income, 43 percent were between the ages of 18 and 59 years of age, and 59 percent of clients rented their home in Cass County.

Some of the services West Central Community Action provide include Head Start, Childcare Resource and Referral, Child and Adult Care Food Program, Weatherization, Embrace Iowa, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Family Development and Self Sufficiency Program, and WIC.