Cass County, IA

WCCA presents annual report and funding request to the Cass County Board of Supervisors

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago

(Cass Co.) West Central Community Action presented their annual report and funding request to the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Wendy Mueller said their funding request this year is $4,000, which is the same as last year.

Mueller said in Cass County in Fiscal Year ’21 they served 490 households which consisted of over 1,000 individuals. Of those households they served, 52 percent were single person households, 58 percent had an income below the 100 percent poverty guideline, 47 percent were on a fixed monthly income, 43 percent were between the ages of 18 and 59 years of age, and 59 percent of clients rented their home in Cass County.

Some of the services West Central Community Action provide include Head Start, Childcare Resource and Referral, Child and Adult Care Food Program, Weatherization, Embrace Iowa, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Family Development and Self Sufficiency Program, and WIC.

Western Iowa Today

Audubon Supervisors hear funding request from Elderbridge

(Audubon) Stacia Timmer from Elderbridge Agency on Aging met with members of the Audubon County Board of Supervisors this week. Elderbridge serves 29 counties with physical locations in Mason City, Fort Dodge, Spencer, and Carroll. Timmer provided a summary of benefits in Audubon County. “The largest number of service units in a lot of counties are the meals. We do have a congregate meals site here in Audubon and last year we served 13,198 meals. We help fund the program, food, the supplies, and things like that.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Board of Supervisors set public hearing on proposal to enter into a General Obligation Emergency Communications Equipment Loan Agreement

(Harlan) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution to fix a date for a public hearing on a proposal to enter into a General Obligation Emergency Communications Equipment Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $1,880,000. According to the...
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Board of Supervisors approve new IT/GIS Director and an appointment to the Conservation Board

(Atlantic) The Cass County Board of Supervisors this morning approved a resolution declaring an official intent under Treasury Regulation to issue debt to reimburse the County for certain original expenditures paid in connection with specified projects. Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier said this is for the ISICS Tower Project. During the...
CASS COUNTY, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Cass County, IA
Government
County
Western Iowa Today

State Audit Finds Promise City Clerk Paid Bills With Town’s Money

(Promise City, IA) — An investigation by the State Auditor’s Office finds the former city clerk in Promise City used the small town’s money to pay almost 10-thousand dollars of her own utility bills and to make 17-thousand dollars in improper purchases at Walmart. The special investigation covered years that Debra Eccleston was the city clerk in the town of 88 residents. The report identifies more than 59-thousand dollars in improper and unsupported spending. Auditors concluded Eccleston’s approved salary during the period was about 13-thousand dollars, but cancelled checks indicate she was paid about twice that. Investigators say Eccelston used city money to buy books and food at Walmart. Promise City doesn’t have a library, but the report notes Eccelston ran a coffee shop and bookstore in Centerville. Auditors reviewed Alliant Energy records and determined Eccelston used Promise City money to pay utility bills for her Centerville business and her own residence.
PROMISE CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Housing Trust Fund Program Awards

(Des Moines) Four local housing trust funds received awards from the Iowa Finance Authority. The grant funds will be used for initiatives such as preserving aging housing stock, subsidizing local rental and down payment assistance programs, providing low-interest loans or grants to assist Iowans with home rehabilitation, financing construction of new single-family housing for low-income Iowans, and supporting housing for persons with disabilities and homeless assistance programs.
ADVOCACY
Western Iowa Today

Residents Push Back Against Plans for Linn County Solar Project

(Cedar Rapids, IA) People living nearby say plans for a Linn County solar project threaten the important agriculture economy. The 750-acre solar farm would be built near Coggon. Witnesses at a Monday public hearing today members of the Linn County Planning and Zoning Commission reasons they oppose the idea. County Commission Griffin Kuntz says the number of acres that would be taken out of production is actually very small. A majority of the commission voted against recommending the project. The Board of Supervisors will make the final decision.
LINN COUNTY, IA
#Poverty#Wcca#Cass Co#Head Start#Wic
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 692 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, November 24 through Wednesday, December 1. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 361 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 16 in Crawford...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

(Des Moines) Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 1, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight)...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

