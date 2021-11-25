ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea to launch task force on banning dog meat

By HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press
La Crosse Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Thursday said it will launch a task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption after the country’s president offered to look into ending the centuries-old practice. Restaurants that serve dog meat are dwindling in South Korea as younger people find dog...

