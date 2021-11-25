ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tencent apps face fresh scrutiny

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) mandated any new or updated mobile apps from Tencent must undergo a review before going live after some allegedly infringed on the rights of...

www.mobileworldlive.com

