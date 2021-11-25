ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDCHF Ticks Higher As Bullish Forces Consolidate

Cover picture for the articleUSDCHF has been charging higher since June after the price failed to pierce through the 0.8925 region. Although the medium-term uptrend faced a moderate pullback in October, buyers retook control and pushed the price higher. The pair is likely to continue its ongoing ascent as the immediate...

actionforex.com

USDCHF Meets Support At 200-SMA, Long-Term Bullish Outlook

USDCHF pushed sharply below its November high to meet support at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). However, the long-term outlook for the pair remains positive amid successive higher lows. Nevertheless, the short-term momentum indicators are mostly supporting a negative bias for the pair, as the RSI is found below...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: A bullish 2022?

EUR/USD is without any doubt on a bearish channel since the beginning of 2021, however, we believe the rate is laying down the foundations for a possible recovery going into 2022. The rate is currently trading at 1.12-1.13, a level that acted as strong resistance during the years 2015-2017 and...
actionforex.com

AUDUSD Heads For Key Support Base, Bearish Tone Grows

AUDUSD has been declining for a month now and is tracing the lower Bollinger band, managing to log a near 13-month low of 0.7062 on its way towards the critical support base of 0.6963-0.7020. The sliding simple moving averages (SMAs) are sponsoring a slight negative tilt in the pair. The...
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Consolidates Around the 0.6800 Mark, Bearish Tone Remains

NZDUSD is edging sideways across the 0.6800 mark as clear directional impetus has softened after the pair stretched to a near 13-month low of 0.6771. The diving 50- and 100-period simple moving averages (SMAs) are backing the bearish trajectory of the pair. The squeeze in the Bollinger bands is hinting...
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: S&P 500 (SPX) Correcting Larger Degree

S&P 500 (SPX) has ended larger degree cycle from March 23, 2020 low (Covid-19 low) with wave I at 4743.9. The Index is currently in larger degree wave II pullback to correct the almost 2 years cycle. Down from wave I on November 22, wave 1 ended at 4652.66 and rally in wave 2 ended at 4702.87. Index then resumes lower in wave 3 towards 4585.43, bounce in wave 4 ended at 4672.95 and final leg lower wave 5 ended at 4560. This move lower also completed wave (A) in higher degree.
actionforex.com

USDJPY Plunges To 113 Mark But Bullish Structure Intact

USDJPY has formed a foothold around the 113.00 handle after a selloff in the pair from a near five-year high, which was linked to concerns around the new omicron variant. The aggressive pullback in the pair has failed to cause any significant damage towards the broader uptrend. Furthermore, the rising simple moving averages (SMAs) are also suggesting that the ascent in the pair remains sturdy.
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Ripe For A Bullish Start To December

NZDUSD is setting the table for a bullish start to December after refusing to close below its August trough on Tuesday despite its flash drop to a new yearly low of 0.6771. Oversold conditions seem to have been met as both the RSI and Stochastics have bottomed near their 30 and 20 levels respectively and are currently clearly changing course to the upside. Besides, with the price being attached to the lower Bollinger band for the past three weeks, an upside reversal is looking reasonable in the short term.
actionforex.com

Gold Battles With 200-Period SMA Below 1,800

Gold prices could not find enough buyers to overcome the 200-period simple moving average (SMA), with the spotlight remaining on the $1,800 mark. Encouragingly however, the RSI and the MACD continue to hold above their recent lows, while the latter has also managed to crawl back above its trigger line, providing some optimism that the bulls may not give up the battle yet.
MarketWatch

Dow's omicron-inspired plunge puts blue-chip index perilously close to sinking below 200-day moving average

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading near session lows on Tuesday afternoon, a move that puts the blue-chip index in position to eventually mark the first close below its 200-day moving average since July of 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 650 points, or 1.8%, at 34,488, with the 200-day moving average standing at 34,349.12, according to FactSet data. The Dow hasn't closed beneath the measure that market technicians use as a gauge of an asset's long-term trend line since July 13, 2020. The decline, which also was sinking the...
actionforex.com

US 30 Retreats From All-Time Highs But Bullish Forces Linger

The US 30 cash index has witnessed a minor pullback from its all-time high at 36,560 earlier this month. However, the overall outlook for the index remains bullish as the price is found above its 200-period simple moving average (SMA). The short-term momentum indicators reflect a positive bias for the...
actionforex.com

GBPAUD Crosses Above 50-SMA As Bullish Forces Resurface

GBPAUD has been giving up ground in the medium-term but managed to find significant support at the 1.8130 region in early November. Since then, the pair has been trending upwards, surpassing both its 50- and 200-period simple moving averages (SMAs) but still trading below the Ichimoku cloud. The momentum indicators...
gold-eagle.com

Forecast: Gold Prices Consolidating Before Final Run Higher

Last week's action saw Gold forming its high in Tuesday's session, here doing so with the tag of the 1879.50 figure. From there, the metal turned weaker into late-week, here dropping down to a Friday low of 1844.20 - before bouncing just slightly off the same into the daily/weekly close.
actionforex.com

USDJPY Stumbles Around 4½-Year Highs As Bullish Forces Wane

USDJPY has been ramping up after the price encountered strong support at the 112.71 region in early November. However, the pair has been giving up ground since its recent rally halted at the 4½-year high of 114.96. This recent pullback is likely to continue as the short-term oscillators indicate that...
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA consolidates below $1.90, break higher to follow?

Cardano price analysis is bullish today. ADA/USD respected $1.90 resistance overnight. Another local higher low is currently set. Cardano price analysis is bullish today as we expect the current consolidation below $1.90 to end with a move higher. Therefore, we expect ADA/USD to set another higher low before returning towards the $190 resistance later today.
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher Thursday but stock market struggles to recover from omicron-led selling

U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday morning, in what has become an increasingly volatile market resulting in uncertainty over the spread of coronavirus and a fuzzy path for monetary policy and the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% at 34,161, the S&P 500 index added 0.1% to 4,518, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% at 15,241. In ecoonomic reports, the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits around Thanksgiving surged above 200,000, partly reversing a big plunge in the prior week that had knocked jobless claims down to 52-year low. New filings for benefits jumped by 28,000 to 222,000 in the seven days ended Nov. 27, the Labor Department said Thursday. Markets have been under pressure as a result of the emergence of concerns related to the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
MarketWatch

The triple-short Nasdaq 100 ETF is the most active stock on U.S. exchanges

The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF dropped 3.0% on heavy volume in midday trading Thursday, as the Invesco QQQ ETF , which tracks the Nasdaq 100 , jumps 0.9%, with 85 of its 103 equity components gaining ground. Trading volume in the UltraPro Short QQQs, which aims to return triple the inverse of the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100's performance, ballooned to 164.9 million shares, which is already more than the full-day average of about 124.5 million shares, and enough to make the triple-short QQQs the most actively traded stock on major U.S. exchanges. With the tech sector selling off over the past couple weeks, the triple-short QQQs had run up 12.9% since closing at a record low of $5.89 on Nov. 19 through Wednesday's one-month closing high of $6.65. Over the same time, the QQQs had slumped 4.2% while the S&P 500 fell 3.9%.
actionforex.com

WTI Oil Futures Aim For Recovery After Sharp Sell-Off

WTI oil futures (January 2022 delivery) faced the largest monthly decline since the start of the pandemic in November, with the price plunging well below its simple moving averages (SMAs) to meet support around a four-month low of 64.42 last week. Despite a bearish start to the new month, oil...
