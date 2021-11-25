ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Taylor Swift Sets a New Record for Longest No. 1 Song, Unseating Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’

By Carena Liptak
 7 days ago
Taylor Swift has added yet another record-breaking milestone to her resume, as the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which appears on Red (Taylor's Version), ascends to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It's the longest song to ever do so, besting a several-decades-long record held by Don McLean's...

