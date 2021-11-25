John Travolta gushes that he 'adores' son Benjamin on his 11th birthday

Ella Bleu Travolta, 21, was ‘nervous’ to share her new song, which will be out ‘next year’, on Instagram. But she posted it, and fans are loving the new track. John Travolta, 67, and late wife Kelly Preston‘s 21-year-old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta debuted her new song on Instagram — proving that talent clearly runs in the family! On Nov. 27, Ella posted a video to her social media, which showed her playing the piano and singing. In the caption, she wrote, “There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart. I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous. Hope you like it!”

