Reliance Industries Jumps 6% on Restructuring of Gasification Assets

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Reliance Industries Limited and reflects their views, opinions, and insights. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is one of the largest companies in India, working in areas like energy, petrochemicals, and natural gas. Reliance’s Group Head, Yatendra K (YK) Lodha, will be speaking at the upcoming Global Summit on Process Safety, which will take place virtually from December 14–16. I had a chance to talk with Yatendra about Reliance’s commitment to process safety, as well as the impact of automation and sustainability on the future of process safety.
Comments / 0