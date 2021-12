This summer, for the first time on record, rain fell on Greenland’s frozen summit. The Northern Hemisphere experienced warmer-than-usual summer temperatures this year, and even the coldest environments are being impacted. A new study suggests the Arctic will undergo a major transformation within the next few decades, with most of the precipitation in the region falling as rain, instead of snow. In the study published in Nature Communications, researcher say that rainfall-heavy Arctic could trigger a global rise in sea levels, which has far-reaching implications for people and wildlife.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO