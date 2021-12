The applications you write execute a lot of code, in a way that's essentially invisible. So how can you know:. Observability is the ability to look at data that tells you what your code is doing. In this context, the main problem area is server code in distributed systems. It's not that observability isn't important for client applications; it's that clients tend not to be written in Python. It's not that observability does not matter for, say, data science; it's that tooling for observability in data science (mostly Juptyter and quick feedback) is different.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 10 DAYS AGO