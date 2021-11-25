ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jokic and Denver host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Milwaukee Bucks (11-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (9-9, eighth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Denver faces Milwaukee. Jokic is fourth in the NBA averaging 26.4 points per game and Antetokounmpo ranks third in the league averaging 27.2 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 7-3 at home. Denver is seventh in the Western Conference with 13.5 fast break points per game led by Jokic averaging 2.7.

The Bucks are 5-4 on the road. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 26.4 points per game and averaging 13.6 rebounds for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Grayson Allen averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is shooting 50.0% and averaging 27.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 103.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 109.6 points, 49.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out indefinitely (acl), Bones Hyland: day to day (ankle), Nikola Jokic: day to day (wrist), Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Brook Lopez: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

