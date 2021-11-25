ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porto coach Conceicao: Liverpool won thanks to two top players

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorto coach Sergio Conceicao felt they didn't deserve their Champions League defeat at Liverpool. Conceicao believes they paid for not taking their chances on the night. He said, "It was an ungrateful game, without a doubt. There were others, in...

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
BBC

Liverpool v Porto: Who makes your Reds starting XI?

Liverpool take on Porto in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?. The Reds have already qualified for the knockout stages with two group games to spare, so will Jurgen Klopp choose to rest some key players after the 4-0 win over Arsenal?
Liverpool v Porto Live Commentary, 24/11/2021

Liverpool's perfect start in the Champions League continues with a 2-0 win over Porto. The visitors just didn't take their chances in the first half, with Otavio firing wide of an empty net for their best effort. Mane also had a goal disallowed for a very tight offside before the break. Thiago scored a wonderful goal from outside the box on the half-volley with the outside of his boot before Minamino also had an effort ruled out for offside. Salah then rounded it off with a smart finish.
Liverpool v FC Porto Predicted Line Up | UEFA Champions League

As Liverpool have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League as winners of Group B, it is fair to expect a good deal of rotation from manager Jurgen Klopp when they take on Porto on Wednesday. Neco Williams, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Divock Origi...
Where to find Liverpool vs. Porto on US TV

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Liverpool vs. Porto on US TV in the UEFA Champions League, you’ve come to the right place. In the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool vs. Porto will not be shown on TV but will be available via streaming (more details below).
Liverpool vs Porto live stream and how to watch the Champions League for free

Liverpool have been smashing it in the Champions League. There's no doubt about it. Two careful dismantlings of the class act that are Atletico Madrid and 12 points from four games later, and Jurgen Klopp's side have already qualified for the knockout stages as group winners, and with two games to spare. Porto will pushing hard to join them in the next round and may face a team of debutants at Anfield. Doubtless, the other sides in the Group B will be delighted. Still, if they hadn't rolled over in the first place... Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Porto live stream from anywhere the world.
Liverpool vs Porto: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool host Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday knowing they have already confirmed their place in the knockout stages as Group B winners. The Reds have enjoyed some rollercoaster games in Europe so far this term, partaking in special matches against Milan and Atletico Madrid, but have come through unscathed with four wins from four.
Liverpool 2-0 Porto: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tells BT Sport: "It was good, we could have done better and been more calm n the first half but we were a bit hectic. That is not unusual when you put a team out that has not played together a lot. Some people think we might play an easy game but we were not here for that, Anfield is sold out so we want to go (for it).
Liverpool boss Klopp cannot consider Gordon for Porto clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp cannot consider Kaide Gordon for their Champions League clash with Porto. Klopp will be unable to call on teenage winger Gordon in the Champions League this week as Liverpool's attacking options continue to diminish. Gordon, who became the fifth-youngest player in Liverpool's history when starting the...
Liverpool manager Klopp confirms Robertson, Henderson available for Porto

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson are both available for Wednesday's clash with Porto. Henderson appeared from the bench in Saturday's win over Arsenal, a match Robertson missed due to an injury picked up playing for Scotland. "We always respect the competition but we have...
Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
Liverpool manager Klopp: Anfield must be at its best for Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on Anfield to deliver an 'exceptional' atmosphere for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Porto. The Reds are assured top spot in their group, essentially making the clash a dead rubber. But Klopp wants the Anfield faithful to deliver another spine-tingling Champions League night. "It...
Porto midfielder Grujic: Liverpool time successful for me

Porto midfielder Marko Grujic insists his time with Liverpool was a "success". Grujic is hoping to face his old club when Porto take on Jurgen Klopp's side in their Champions League group clash on Wednesday. “I would say my career at Liverpool was successful," Grujic told The Athletic. “Okay, not...
