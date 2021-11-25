Los Angeles plays Sacramento in conference showdown

Sacramento Kings (7-12, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10-10, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings visit Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference action Friday.

The Lakers are 0-2 against division opponents. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.2.

The Kings are 1-2 against Pacific Division teams. Sacramento allows 111.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Lakers. Westbrook is averaging 20.9 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Buddy Hield is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 17.1 points. Fox is shooting 46.2% and averaging 21.5 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 105.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.