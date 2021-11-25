New Orleans visits Utah on 7-game road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (4-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-6, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans travels to Utah looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Jazz are 7-1 in conference games. Utah has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans are 3-8 against conference opponents. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Western Conference allowing only 109.3 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 22.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Devonte’ Graham is averaging 15.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 112.0 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 102.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (leg), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.