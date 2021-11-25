ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

New Orleans visits Utah on 7-game road skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans (4-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-6, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans travels to Utah looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Jazz are 7-1 in conference games. Utah has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans are 3-8 against conference opponents. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Western Conference allowing only 109.3 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 22.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Devonte’ Graham is averaging 15.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 112.0 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 102.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (leg), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Daulton Hommes
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Skrive#Sportradar
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Russell Westbrook Must 'Stand Up' To LeBron James: "You Have To Be Like Rajon Rondo Is To LeBron James And Say, 'Move Out The Way, I Got It."

The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
NBA
FanSided

Bulls Rumors: 3 teams with the most assets for a Coby White trade

It feels like every time I talk about any Bulls rumors concerning the potential of third-year point guard Coby White hitting the trade block this season, I have to mention a personal opinion first. My personal belief is that Coby can play a key role for the Bulls as an offensive spark plug off the bench.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green On Why He Doesn't Fear The Suns: "You Won't Find A Game When Me, Steph And Wiggs Will Play Worse Than Last Night."

After facing the Phoenix Suns for the first time this season, taking an L at the Footprint Center, the Golden State Warriors are ready to get revenge this Friday. The Dubs had a chance to win the game until the last 2 minutes of the 4th quarter, when Chris Paul and co. took over, shutting down the Warriors' attempts to take the game.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

669K+
Followers
355K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy